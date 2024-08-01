INTEGRA Biosciences' pipettes are endorsed by ergonomics champion iHEALTH 360

iHEALTH 360 – a US company specializing in ergonomics and injury-prevention solutions – recommends the pipetting solutions of INTEGRA Biosciences as a way of helping laboratory personnel avoid musculoskeletal disorders. iHEALTH 360 is a leader in the workplace health and safety industry and aims to help employers overcome ergonomic and safety challenges to preserve employee health ‘from hire to retire’, boosting overall staff productivity.

Manual pipetting is an essential but often repetitive task in the life sciences and can lead to fatigue and musculoskeletal disorders, such as carpal tunnel syndrome and tendinitis, in the long term. These conditions impede the individuals’ work and may lead to long sick leave, resulting in significant costs for employers.

“Pipetting by hand demands precision and endurance, and can lead to cumulative strain if lab staff have to, for example, repeatedly fill 96 well plates with a manual single channel pipette up to 10 times a day, 5 days a week. If possible, we always recommend that our clients automate manual processes, as this not only reduces the strain experienced by users, but also improves throughput. However, if budgets do not allow this, it is crucial to choose electronic or manual pipettes that are designed with ergonomics and user comfort in mind. INTEGRA offers pipetting robots as well as electronic and manual pipettes that have quick set dials to adjust the volume, a comfortable grip that contours to the human hand, and a balanced weight distribution. These instruments also offer low pipetting forces and easy tip ejection, further reducing the strain on the user’s hands. INTEGRA electronic pipettes go one step further, featuring a one-button plunger to aspirate and dispense using minimal force, and incorporating a user-friendly thumbwheel design to access and control pipette settings.” LaNiesha Littleton, CEO of iHEALTH 360.

“Here at INTEGRA, we always aim to put the users first, and all our pipettes are designed to make liquid handling tasks as easy and enjoyable as possible. We're pleased that the ergonomics experts at iHEALTH 360 recognize the value of our products for their customers, making the pipetting experience that much more pleasant. We hope that our work will continue to help laboratory professionals all over the world to conduct groundbreaking science in a safe and efficient manner.” Tom Bentivegna, Group Product Manager at INTEGRA.

