Win 1 of 3 personalized, engraved PIPETBOY acu 2 pipette controllers and bring individuality to your lab

INTEGRA Biosciences is giving away a custom-engraved PIPETBOY acu 2 to 3 lucky survey participants. The latest prize draw from the liquid handling specialist offers laboratories a unique opportunity for truly personalized pipetting. Winners will receive a pipette controller in a color of their choice with their own customized name engraving, adding a touch of individuality to their lab equipment.

The PIPETBOY acu 2 is one of the most popular products in the INTEGRA range, offering unmatched pipetting speed, control and ergonomics. It features an autoclavable, sterile module, easy-to-replace filter, and an LED light to indicate the battery status. The maximum aspiration and dispense speeds can be easily pre-set using the thumb wheel, plus it offers precise control of pipetting using finger pressure sensitivity. In addition, the pipette controller is lightweight and well-balanced, and available in multiple colors to brighten up the lab.

Winners of this exciting giveaway will receive a PIPETBOY acu 2 pipette controller – in their choice of blue, green, or purple – with a customized name engraving for extra personalization. To enter the competition and be in with a chance of winning a personalized PIPETBOY, all participants need to do is complete INTEGRA’s questionnaire about their liquid handling workflows. The deadline for entries is September 30, 2024. Good luck!

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to participate.