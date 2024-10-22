INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help progress small molecule inhibitors from discovery to clinical trials

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

RAPT Therapeutics in San Francisco, USA, relies on INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes to seamlessly accelerate the development of its candidate small molecule inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancers. These liquid handling solutions help the company’s R&D team to efficiently analyze its lead drug candidates at every stage of the process – from discovery to clinical trials – driving its innovative therapies towards commercialization.

Related Stories

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on small molecule therapies for various cancers and inflammatory diseases, and currently has 2 promising candidates in clinical trials. The company’s immunology laboratory uses INTEGRA pipettes to help develop and perform assays to characterize immune cell subsets after disease onset and drug administration, answering important questions that may arise before or after clinical trials.

I work with EVOLVE manual pipettes and VIAFLO 96 electronic pipettes on a day-to-day basis, and find their performance outstanding. The VIAFLO 96 pipettes have been particularly useful for improving our productivity – which is critical for moving onto the next stage of a project – as we can dispense entire 96 well plates in one go.”

Steven Lomeli Gonzalez, Research Associate in the Immunology Department, INTEGRA Biosciences

Steven continued: “INTEGRA instruments are unparalleled when it comes to accuracy and precision, which has definitely enhanced our immunology research. I have tested the pipettes against different volume ranges, and the trend lines always look really great, so I have confidence in their pipetting accuracy. The pipettes are also sleek and easy to use, and the plunger of the EVOLVE pipettes is remarkably smooth, which makes such a difference to user comfort when pipetting manually. With our efficient, ergonomic and accurate pipettes, we can continue to progress our small molecule inhibitors through clinical trials to improve cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. That is what is most important at the end of the day; we all know someone that has been impacted by these disease areas, and we hope that getting our candidates to market quicker can help to improve the prognosis for patients in the future.”

Source:

INTEGRA Biosciences

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. (2024, October 22). INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help progress small molecule inhibitors from discovery to clinical trials. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 22, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241022/INTEGRA-Biosciencese28099-pipettes-help-progress-small-molecule-inhibitors-from-discovery-to-clinical-trials.aspx.

  • MLA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help progress small molecule inhibitors from discovery to clinical trials". News-Medical. 22 October 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241022/INTEGRA-Biosciencese28099-pipettes-help-progress-small-molecule-inhibitors-from-discovery-to-clinical-trials.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help progress small molecule inhibitors from discovery to clinical trials". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241022/INTEGRA-Biosciencese28099-pipettes-help-progress-small-molecule-inhibitors-from-discovery-to-clinical-trials.aspx. (accessed October 22, 2024).

  • Harvard

    INTEGRA Biosciences. 2024. INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help progress small molecule inhibitors from discovery to clinical trials. News-Medical, viewed 22 October 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241022/INTEGRA-Biosciencese28099-pipettes-help-progress-small-molecule-inhibitors-from-discovery-to-clinical-trials.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Win a limited edition EVOLVE manual pipette starter pack
INTEGRA Biosciences and Parse Biosciences offer affordable, automated single cell RNA sequencing
Test your pipet controller against the PIPETBOY GENIUS and stand a chance to win!
Streamlining immune sensing and signaling dynamics research with INTEGRA Biosciences liquid handling tools
Everything you need to know about next generation sequencing in INTEGRA Biosciences’ eBook
INTEGRA Biosciences' pipettes are endorsed by ergonomics champion iHEALTH 360
INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help to cultivate success in agriculture
INTEGRA Biosciences is on track to net zero

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Introducing the PIPETBOY GENIUS serological pipet controller with repeat dispense capability