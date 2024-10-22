INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help progress small molecule inhibitors from discovery to clinical trials

RAPT Therapeutics in San Francisco, USA, relies on INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes to seamlessly accelerate the development of its candidate small molecule inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancers. These liquid handling solutions help the company’s R&D team to efficiently analyze its lead drug candidates at every stage of the process – from discovery to clinical trials – driving its innovative therapies towards commercialization.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on small molecule therapies for various cancers and inflammatory diseases, and currently has 2 promising candidates in clinical trials. The company’s immunology laboratory uses INTEGRA pipettes to help develop and perform assays to characterize immune cell subsets after disease onset and drug administration, answering important questions that may arise before or after clinical trials.

I work with EVOLVE manual pipettes and VIAFLO 96 electronic pipettes on a day-to-day basis, and find their performance outstanding. The VIAFLO 96 pipettes have been particularly useful for improving our productivity – which is critical for moving onto the next stage of a project – as we can dispense entire 96 well plates in one go.” Steven Lomeli Gonzalez, Research Associate in the Immunology Department, INTEGRA Biosciences

Steven continued: “INTEGRA instruments are unparalleled when it comes to accuracy and precision, which has definitely enhanced our immunology research. I have tested the pipettes against different volume ranges, and the trend lines always look really great, so I have confidence in their pipetting accuracy. The pipettes are also sleek and easy to use, and the plunger of the EVOLVE pipettes is remarkably smooth, which makes such a difference to user comfort when pipetting manually. With our efficient, ergonomic and accurate pipettes, we can continue to progress our small molecule inhibitors through clinical trials to improve cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. That is what is most important at the end of the day; we all know someone that has been impacted by these disease areas, and we hope that getting our candidates to market quicker can help to improve the prognosis for patients in the future.”