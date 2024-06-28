INTEGRA Biosciences is on track to net zero

INTEGRA Biosciences, a leading provider of liquid handling solutions, is dedicated to accelerating scientific discovery while addressing climate change. The company has been taking significant steps to reduce emissions in recent years, and has been working with myclimate since 2020 to record its corporate carbon footprint and track its success on the journey to net zero.

The myclimate foundation informs businesses about how their carbon﻿ emissions can be avoided and minimized, and how they can support climate protection projects. The firm has supported INTEGRA for several years in monitoring the impact of its global operations, and reports detailing the company’s progress in reducing its annual greenhouse gas emissions up to 2023 are now available.

Dr Ursula Leuthold, Sustainability Coordinator at INTEGRA, said: “Our long term goal is to become net zero by 2050 at the latest. We have also set several targets to achieve by 2030, including reducing our direct and indirect company emissions by 50 percent, and using 100 percent renewable electricity sources across all our operations.”

Key milestones on this exciting roadmap include:

  • 2019: The photovoltaic system at the INTEGRA headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland was extended to ~830 m2, generating 106,000 kWh per year.
  • 2020: INTEGRA welcomed its first in-house sustainability coordinator to spearhead emissions reduction projects. The company also launched ECO Rack GRIPTIPS® for handheld pipettes containing 60 percent less plastic to reduce manufacturing emissions in the same year.
  • 2021: INTEGRA installed 1500 solar panels at its campus in Hudson, US, generating 640,000 kWh per year.
  • 2022: Air freight of pipette tips from the US to Switzerland was reduced by over 100 tons per year in 2022 and 2023.
  • 2023: INTEGRA received ISO 14001 certification and its carbon reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. In the same year, the Hudson production site entirely switched over to a renewable electricity provider.
  • 2024: Tip manufacturing will soon begin at a new facility in Switzerland, eliminating shipping from the US and reducing transport emissions by an estimated 26 percent. INTEGRA has also sown 50 species of native Swiss flowering plants on the roof of its Zizers headquarters to contribute to local biodiversity.

Related Stories

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved so far, but we aren’t going to stop there. INTEGRA is dedicated to sustainable science and continuously improving its environmental impact. That’s why we will soon start a defossilization journey to further reduce the carbon footprint of our products, support sustainable business practices, and take us closer to net zero,” Ursula added.

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more about its roadmap to sustainability.

Comments (0)

