INTEGRA Biosciences' tools support vital PCR purification protocols

INTEGRA Biosciences offers a variety of solutions to streamline crucial PCR purification workflows with magnetic beads and spin columns. These cost-effective devices help to improve reproducibility and free up staff for other tasks, improving lab productivity.

The ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot and MAG module can automate PCR purification protocols with magnetic beads. Image Credit: INTEGRA Biosciences

Magnetic beads are fast becoming the method of choice for PCR purification, as workflows can be easily automated. INTEGRA’s MAG module provides a clear advantage for these workflows, thanks to automated vertical magnet movements that avoid the need to transfer tubes and plates to and from traditional magnetic stands, eliminating the risk of a spillage. Moreover, beads are collected in one spot, rather than forming a ring-shaped pellet, making it easier to aspirate supernatants without disturbance.

To boost productivity even further, the MAG module can be integrated with the ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot, enabling automation of INTEGRA electronic multichannel pipettes for fully automated, walk-away PCR purification workflows that reduce errors and increase the reproducibility of results. Alternatively, semi-automated protocols are available for the VIAFLO 96 or VIAFLO 384 handheld electronic pipettes, offering simultaneous pipetting of 96 or 384 samples. In combination with a MAG module, these systems are ideal for high throughput, full plate magnetic bead purification workflows. Workflows can be further enhanced using INTEGRA’s MAGFLO™ PCR magnetic beads, which provide high recovery rates for amplicons. 

Laboratories employing spin column protocols can also benefit from INTEGRA’s liquid handling solutions. Automatically adjust tip spacing at the touch of a button with the VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipettes for straightforward transfer of buffers from reservoirs to spin columns or silica membrane plates, eliminating the need to work with single channel pipettes. Alternatively reduce hands-on time even further by parallel pipetting into all 96 wells of a silica membrane plate with the VIAFLO 96 or VIAFLO 384. 

