Streamlining immune sensing and signaling dynamics research with INTEGRA Biosciences liquid handling tools

Immunologists in the Immune Sensing and Signaling Dynamics Group | ImmunoHUB at Instituto de Investigação e Inovação em Saúde (i3S) in Porto, Portugal, are using INTEGRA Biosciences laboratory tools to help further our understanding of the human immune system. The research team is using the VACUSAFE safe aspiration system and PIPETBOY acu 2 pipet controller to enhance their investigations into the role of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) in responding to bacterial infections and tumor growth, as well as to help identify promising targets for therapeutic intervention.

Our research focuses on exploring the therapeutic potential of targeting the AhR in tumor responses and bacterial infections. INTEGRA’s reliable and accurate tools have been instrumental in streamlining our work. The VACUSAFE allows us to easily regulate the speed of aspiration to ensure the gentle handling of cell cultures. Using this vacuum system, we can simultaneously aspirate liquid from eight wells, saving us time and effort. Similarly, the lightweight design of the PIPETBOY makes it easy to use, and provides better control of the liquid level during serological pipetting compared to other brands, enhancing accuracy and reproducibility across laboratory workflows.

Pedro Moura Alves, group leader at the lab

Pedro continued: “We are very satisfied with both the VACUSAFE and PIPETBOY, as these tools have not only improved our experimental workflows, but have also ensured the reliability and quality of our research outcomes. We are now eager to incorporate additional INTEGRA equipment into our research, further aiding our studies on the AhR and its modulatory effects on the immune system to advance personalized medicine strategies. We believe that this approach holds promise for improving patient outcomes and positively impacting healthcare pathways, bridging the gap between fundamental immunology research and clinical applications.”

Source:

INTEGRA Biosciences

