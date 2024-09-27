Introducing the PIPETBOY GENIUS serological pipet controller with repeat dispense capability

INTEGRA Biosciences is pleased to announce the launch of the PIPETBOY GENIUS, the latest addition to its range of serological pipet controllers. The PIPETBOY GENIUS is the intelligent choice for precise and consistent serological pipetting. It offers a unique repeat dispense function* that enables users to aspirate a defined large volume and consistently dispense aliquots from 0.1 to 50 ml, just by pressing a button.

The PIPETBOY GENIUS allows the user to switch easily between manual and repeat dispense functions, ensuring perfect liquid level control every time. Simply choose repeat dispense for rapid and highly reproducible pipetting that eliminates manual error and avoids the need to look at graduation marks on the pipet. This lightweight and compact instrument also guarantees vibration- and noise-free pipetting, and boasts cutting-edge, built-in overfill protection*. This feature prevents over-aspirating liquid into the instrument, helping to avoid workflow interruptions to replace a contaminated filter.

Convenient, one-handed manual operation makes life in the lab as easy as possible, allowing sensitive control of aspiration and dispense speeds on the fly – from drop by drop until the last drop, to 12 ml/s – to match experimental needs. In addition, the PIPETBOY GENIUS sterile module (nose piece) incorporates a Steady-Grip feature that ensures any volume of serological pipets from 1 to 100 ml will be held firmly in place by the controller during use for reliable, stable operation.

*These features are only available when using INTEGRA serological pipets

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more.

