Celleo Biotech uses INTEGRA's PIPETBOY GENIUS to improve reproducibility and efficiency

Celleo Biotech is using the PIPETBOY GENIUS serological pipet controller from INTEGRA Biosciences to streamline the development and manufacturing of novel cell and gene therapies. This device features a repeat dispense function when used with INTEGRA's serological pipets for effortless, time-saving, consistent liquid handling, and helps to improve the reproducibility and efficiency of various cell culture tasks.

Celleo Biotech is based in Melbourne, Australia, develops intelligent GMP production systems for cell and gene therapy manufacturing, with the aim of making these therapies more broadly available. The company's biology department recently acquired a PIPETBOY GENIUS serological pipet controller to improve various tasks within its cell culture workflows, as Nicholas Boyd, Head of Biology, explained: "We use the PIPETBOY GENIUS for many cell culture steps, including media prep, collecting cells, transferring samples between tubes and flasks, and filling cell banks. The instrument is precise, efficient and quiet; it feels like an extension of my hand."

We use the PIPETBOY GENIUS in conjunction with INTEGRA's serological pipets to take advantage of its calibrated volumetric dispensing. This combination has significantly improved the precision of our serological pipetting, and being able to consistently dispense exact volumes boosts the confidence we have in our results. The PIPETBOY GENIUS is an amazing pipet controller that has greatly simplified my work and made my lab life easier."

Nicholas Boyd, Head of Biology, Celleo Biotech

