Leveling up NGS workflows with INTEGRA Biosciences’ solutions

INTEGRA Biosciences offers liquid handling solutions and magnetic modules to streamline every stage of NGS sample preparation. These innovative tools help to reduce errors, improve the precision and reliability of sequencing data, and provide more efficient processes.

NGS is a high throughput technology that rapidly sequences large volumes of DNA or RNA, enabling comprehensive analysis of genetic material for applications like genomics, transcriptomics and personalized medicine. The typical NGS workflow involves sample preparation, library preparation, quality control (QC) and sequencing, all of which require accurate liquid handling to ensure consistency and reproducibility., Manual sample handling can be slow and tedious, and may be prone to errors, leading to poor result outcomes.

INTEGRA’s pipetting solutions can be used during every stage of the NGS workflow to speed up liquid handling and reduce human errors, improving lab productivity and reproducibility. For instance, the ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot can be combined with VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipettes to enable fast, walk-away sample reformatting from tubes to plates. This cost-effective automation solution – along with the VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 handheld electronic pipettes – can also be used with INTEGRA’s MAG or HEATMAG modules to perform semi- or fully automated nucleic acid extractions with magnetic beads.

In the subsequent NGS library prep step, INTEGRA’s MIRO CANVAS microfluidics platform can be used to perform enzymatic fragmentation, PCR steps and bead clean-up, resulting in ready to sequence samples, all in one run. This fully walk-away, automated NGS library preparation protocol further enhances accuracy and minimizes human errors to improve the precision and reliability of sequencing data, especially for long-read sequencing protocols. Alternatively, labs can combine the ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot or the VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 pipettes with the MAG or HEATMAG modules to streamline bead clean-up and size-selection steps of the NGS workflow. Last but not least, the ASSIST PLUS can also be paired with a D-ONE single channel pipetting module to effortlessly automate the intricate normalization and pooling steps required prior to starting the sequencing run, ensuring samples are ready to process!

Download INTEGRA’s workflow chart to see how its liquid handling solutions can streamline each step of NGS prep and take NGS library prep efficiency to the next level.