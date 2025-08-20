INTEGRA's PIPETBOY GENIUS provides superior ergonomics and liquid control for cell culture

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
INTEGRA BiosciencesAug 20 2025

Scientists at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry in Munich, Germany, use 4 PIPETBOY GENIUS serological pipet controllers from INTEGRA Biosciences to streamline their cell culture workflows. These ergonomic devices support fast and precise serological pipetting, while the aliquoting function makes repetitive tasks more comfortable for users.

The department at the Institute of Biochemistry has around 35 staff, with one-third of them working across 2 cell culture labs, handling a variety of mammalian and stem cell lines. The department recently acquired 4 PIPETBOY GENIUS serological pipet controllers to further enhance the accuracy, precision and speed of its liquid handling workflows. Albert Ries, a laboratory technician at the institute, explained the benefits of the new repeat dispense function, which works in combination with INTEGRA serological pipets:

We really appreciate the repeat dispensing function, which we've found incredibly useful; it's so convenient to simply press a button and dispense multiple aliquots from a single aspiration. We don't have to read the volume every time, and filling wells is fast and accurate. Of the many pipetting aids I worked with, PIPETBOY GENIUS controllers are the most sensitive to variations in finger pressure, giving us extremely fine control over dispensing speeds and liquid flow. This is very helpful for avoiding damage to delicate cell monolayers or loss of valuable reagents and unwanted mixing between neighboring wells due to spill-over when filling small multiwell plates."

Albert Ries, Laboratory Technician, Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry

Ergonomics is also a priority for Albert and his team: "We often spend hours at the bench pipetting, so having equipment that makes the process more comfortable and efficient is essential for reducing our mental and physical fatigue. The PIPETBOY GENIUS is incredibly light, and I'm impressed that INTEGRA managed to fit all its advanced features into such a compact design. The company's engineers really took the time to talk with people who work with cell cultures and observe what we actually need. It has significantly improved our workflow and become popular across the cell culture labs. I'd recommend it to anyone in the field," Albert concluded.

Source:

INTEGRA Biosciences

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Early clinical trial supports MASL as a targeted oral cancer treatment
How circadian biology shapes intestinal regeneration and health
Dual epigenetic marks found to regulate cell identity
New insights into how SETD2 shapes immunity and disease
New microscope system reveals molecular activity deep in the brain tissue
Vagus nerve modulation can effectively halt the progression of cancer-associated cachexia
KAIST develops platform for electrically-controlled cell signaling
ISSCR updates guidelines to address advances in stem cell-based embryo models

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Muscle stem cells show ability to transform and heal broken bones