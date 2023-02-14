SP Industries rebrands as ATS Life Sciences Scientific Products

SP Industries, Inc., (“Scientific Products”) a leading global provider of fill-finish drug manufacturing solutions, lyophilizers, and laboratory equipment and supplies, is now going to market as ATS Life Sciences Scientific Products. Scientific Products was acquired by industry-leading automation solutions provider, ATS Corporation, in November 2021, to better support the needs of customers throughout the lifecycle of pharmaceutical development and production, as well as in diagnostics and broader life sciences.

Image Credit: ATS Life Sciences Scientific Products 

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter in our journey as we create shared value for our customers,” said Kevin Sutherby, President Scientific Products. “Individually, the ATS Life Sciences Group companies have expertise that spans the medical devices, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical industries. Collectively, we are a powerhouse delivering scalable solutions for end-to-end automated manufacturing.”

“Scientific Products has a strong track record of leading solutions in the life sciences manufacturing space,” added Cash Mahesh, Life Sciences Group Executive at ATS Corporation. “This transition will create differentiated value for our customers by partnering their offerings with synergistic capabilities of the ATS Life Sciences portfolio, such as system integration and aseptic processing, under a unified brand.”

The three parallelograms in Scientific Products’ new logo reflect its core company values: People, Process, and Performance. The ATS Business Model, ABM, emphasizes these three drivers of success that are critical to all operations and that differentiate ATS and its family of companies in the marketplace.

