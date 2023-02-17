Grenova Introduces Purus Microwell Plate Cleaner at SLAS 2023

Grenova, a manufacturer of innovative pipette tip washing platforms for the life sciences and healthcare industries, has added Purus to its green technology portfolio designed to reduce waste and cut costs for labs around the world. The addition of Purus, an automated microwell plate cleaning system, removes chemical and biological contaminants from multiple wells – resulting in plates that can be used for new applications. The Purus technology will be available for demonstrations at the SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) International Conference and Exhibition in San Diego from Feb. 25 to March 1, 2023.

Labs can insert their 96 or 384 microwell plates into Purus, select the clean cycle, and retrieve their plates without carryover. Labs can then reuse their plates again and again to reduce waste and save money."

The new Purus technology available at SLAS for demonstrations will include key features to help labs save money, reduce waste, and boost their operations:

HIGHLY COMPATIBLE — Purus is compatible with plates of varying well numbers, shapes, volumes, and depths.

SLAS COMPATIBLE — Compatible with other lab consumables that conform to SLAS plate format.

NO HIGH TEMPERATURES OR CORROSIVE CHEMICALS — The Purus system avoids high temperatures and corrosive chemicals, so that microwell plates are not compromised through repetitive reuse cycles.