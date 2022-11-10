Grenova wins 2022 Lab Innovations Sustainable Product of the Year

Grenova, the laboratory industry’s only patented technology for washing and reusing plastic consumables, announced today it received the 2022 Sustainable Product of the Year Award at the Lab Innovations Conference in Birmingham, United Kingdom. In addition, Grenova was recently shortlisted by SelectScience® as a finalist for its award honoring impact on sustainability in life sciences and by SAMPS for Grenova’s talented employees committed to sustainability.

Image Credit: Grenova

The 10th Annual Lab Innovations Conference celebrates innovation and sustainability. Lab Innovations, which serves as one of the UK’s leading events for the industry, attracts a wide range of lab professionals, suppliers, and manufacturers. Lab professionals across all sectors attend the event to discover sustainable lab initiatives, secure the latest green technology, explore new ways of future-proofing labs, and celebrate the latest efforts to make the industry more sustainable.

In conjunction with Laboratory News, the Lab Innovation Awards are judged by a panel of leading industry experts. Grenova was selected as the winner in the Sustainable Product Award category, honoring significant progress in product innovation toward Net-Zero and the circular economy.

In addition, Grenova was also recently named a finalist for the coveted Sustainable Laboratory Product of the Year as part of the Scientists’ Choice Awards by SelectScience in the reducing consumables and reagents category. The annual Scientists’ Choice Awards celebrate the industry’s top technological innovations and give scientists and lab professionals the chance to recognize the instruments and services that have made the biggest impact on their work. Scientists and clinical professionals around the world are invited to vote for the Scientists’ Choice Awards here.

Beyond Grenova’s product portfolio, the organization is also a SAMPS finalist for the dedication and work of its employees who serve as sustainability leaders throughout the industry. Founded in 2012, SAMPS works to connect and empower sales and marketing professionals in life sciences and applied research. Grenova is a finalist for “Startup of the Year” and its technical sales specialist Brie Oragbade is a finalist for “Support Professional of the Year.”