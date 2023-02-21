Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre hosts virtual event in honor of the upcoming Rare Disease Day

The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre (OHC), a partnership of the University of Oxford and Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals (UH), is hosting a virtual event on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in honor of the upcoming Rare Disease Day, which is celebrated across the globe on February 28 every year.

Rare diseases affect one in 17 people in their lifetime and 350 million people worldwide. Rare diseases also have a disproportionate impact on children, and a third of those affected die before their fifth birthday. Patients and families battling rare diseases often have a long journey to diagnosis and little hope for a cure.

Currently, fewer than five percent of rare diseases have treatments; however, the OHC aims to make curing rare diseases a reality and bring patients and families the hope they need through powerful advances in DNA sequencing, scientific research and drug development. The OHC was established to unite our research organizations in our mission to accelerate treatments and deliver cures for this tremendous unmet need." Jonathan S. Stamler, MD, President, Harrington Discovery Institute at UH, Robert S. and Sylvia K. Reitman Family Foundation Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Innovation, and Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry at UH and Case Western Reserve School of Medicine

Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Day 2023 Details:

Date: Monday, February 27, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. GMT

Registration: Early registration is encouraged at HarringtonDiscovery.org.

Speakers: