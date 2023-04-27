MGI Announces New Customer Experience Center in South Korea with BMS

Cheonan, South Korea, 26 April 2023 – MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today celebrated the opening of its Customer Experience Center (CEC) in South Korea. In partnership with one of the country’s leading companies in life science technology, BMS (Bio-Medical science Co., Ltd.), the new CEC based in Cheonan aims to provide local customers and partners with the first-hand access to MGI's cutting-edge products.

From left to right：JK Cho, Vice President of BMS, Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI APAC, SK Kim, CEO of BMS, Duncan Yu, President at MGI, Jae Young Yun, MGI Representative, Luqi Zhang, Deputy Director of MGI Product Marketing Center

Related Stories

Image Credit: MGI

"Genomics is an exploding and popular field in South Korea, and we at MGI are excited to join hands with BMS to welcome researchers and partners in the country and the wider APAC region at our new CEC," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. "Equipped with our state-of-the-art sequencing and automation platforms, the center will be a connecting point for the local research and diagnostic community as they exchange ideas and uncover new concepts to facilitate genomic discoveries and medical advances."

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between MGI and BMS, the new facility serves as a hub for potential and existing customers to learn and experience MGI's products, including DNBSEQ-T7*, DNBSEQ-G400* and DNBSEQ-G99* sequencers as well as MGISP-960 automation system. Customers and partners can also process demo on-site with the support from Field Application Scientists at BMS and participate in academic lectures, conferences, and webinars to discover the breakthrough innovation behind MGI's technology and platforms.

MGI's partnership with BMS dated back to 2019, when the South Korean company purchased the DNBSEQ-G400* versatile benchtop sequence for its highly accurate, user-friendly, and affordable protocols for DNA and RNA sequencing. In the same year, BMS also became the first company in Asia Pacific to join MGI's Global Sequencer User Program (SUP), an open platform for promoting the development of genetic technologies and applications through customized products, services and support, and co-marketing.

"Given our longstanding relationship with MGI, we are beyond delighted to be serving local researchers and partners in their genomic research journey with MGI's strong portfolio of genomic products and support from our team of experienced Field Application Scientists," said Sun-Ki Kim, President of BMS. "With great progress made in the development of genomics research in South Korea in recent years, we look forward to further harnessing its power and potential and facilitating more innovative applications with MGI."

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    MGI. (2023, April 27). MGI Announces New Customer Experience Center in South Korea with BMS. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 27, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230427/MGI-Announces-New-Customer-Experience-Center-in-South-Korea-with-BMS.aspx.

  • MLA

    MGI. "MGI Announces New Customer Experience Center in South Korea with BMS". News-Medical. 27 April 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230427/MGI-Announces-New-Customer-Experience-Center-in-South-Korea-with-BMS.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    MGI. "MGI Announces New Customer Experience Center in South Korea with BMS". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230427/MGI-Announces-New-Customer-Experience-Center-in-South-Korea-with-BMS.aspx. (accessed April 27, 2023).

  • Harvard

    MGI. 2023. MGI Announces New Customer Experience Center in South Korea with BMS. News-Medical, viewed 27 April 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230427/MGI-Announces-New-Customer-Experience-Center-in-South-Korea-with-BMS.aspx.

Suggested Reading

MGI Partners with Imperial College London to Establish Overseas Customer Experience Center in the UK
MGI and South Australian Genomics Centre Introduce DNBSEQ-T7 to Supercharge Genomics Research in Australia
MGI Secured First Corporate Order of Ultra-high Throughput Sequencer DNBSEQ-T20×2*
From Sanger Sequencing to the Human Genome Project: The Evolution of DNA Sequencing Technology
MGI announces European launch of new MGISP-Smart 8 automated sample preparation system and empowerment program at MEDICA to further access to genomics
You're invited to join BGI/MGI's COVID-19 webinar series!
MGI’s DNBSEQ-T7* facilitates ultra-deep sequencing of high-complexity metagenomic samples

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from MGI

See all content from MGI
You might also like...
Complete Genomics Launches Full Sequencing Platforms at Biotech Showcase™ 2023