MGI Announces New Customer Experience Center in South Korea with BMS

Cheonan, South Korea, 26 April 2023 – MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today celebrated the opening of its Customer Experience Center (CEC) in South Korea. In partnership with one of the country’s leading companies in life science technology, BMS (Bio-Medical science Co., Ltd.), the new CEC based in Cheonan aims to provide local customers and partners with the first-hand access to MGI's cutting-edge products.

From left to right：JK Cho, Vice President of BMS, Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI APAC, SK Kim, CEO of BMS, Duncan Yu, President at MGI, Jae Young Yun, MGI Representative, Luqi Zhang, Deputy Director of MGI Product Marketing Center

Image Credit: MGI

"Genomics is an exploding and popular field in South Korea, and we at MGI are excited to join hands with BMS to welcome researchers and partners in the country and the wider APAC region at our new CEC," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. "Equipped with our state-of-the-art sequencing and automation platforms, the center will be a connecting point for the local research and diagnostic community as they exchange ideas and uncover new concepts to facilitate genomic discoveries and medical advances."

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between MGI and BMS, the new facility serves as a hub for potential and existing customers to learn and experience MGI's products, including DNBSEQ-T7*, DNBSEQ-G400* and DNBSEQ-G99* sequencers as well as MGISP-960 automation system. Customers and partners can also process demo on-site with the support from Field Application Scientists at BMS and participate in academic lectures, conferences, and webinars to discover the breakthrough innovation behind MGI's technology and platforms.

MGI's partnership with BMS dated back to 2019, when the South Korean company purchased the DNBSEQ-G400* versatile benchtop sequence for its highly accurate, user-friendly, and affordable protocols for DNA and RNA sequencing. In the same year, BMS also became the first company in Asia Pacific to join MGI's Global Sequencer User Program (SUP), an open platform for promoting the development of genetic technologies and applications through customized products, services and support, and co-marketing.