Keck Hospital of USC earns five stars on the CMS 2023 quality report

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Keck Hospital of USC earned five stars, the highest rating possible, on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2023 quality star rating report.

Only approximately 16% of hospitals across the country, 483 out of 3,076, received five stars out of a one-to-five-star rating system.

This prestigious designation demonstrates our continuing commitment to patient safety and to best patient outcomes, and is the result of the hard work of every physician, nurse and staff member at the hospital."

Stephanie Hall, MD, MHA, chief medical officer of Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital

A hospital's star rating is based on how well it performs across five different areas of quality measures:

  • Readmission -; returns to the hospital following a hospitalization.
  • Mortality -; death rates of patients in the 30 days following a hospitalization.
  • Safety of care -; potentially preventable injury and complications due to care provided during a hospitalization.
  • Timely and effective care.
  • Patient experience -; such as how effectively physicians and nurses communicate to the patient and if a patient would recommend the hospital to others.

Related Stories

"A five-star rating means that Keck Hospital outperforms the national average in readmission, mortality and complication rates as well as timely and effective care, which is a tremendous validation of our commitment to quality care," said Marty Sargeant, MBA, CEO of Keck Hospital and USC Norris Cancer Hospital. "We're also proud to have received five stars in the patient experience category, which reflects that more than 90% of our patients are likely to recommend our hospital to others."

This quality designation is one of many recent national safety and quality recognitions the hospital has received, including earning a five-star ranking for excellence by Vizient, Inc., a leading health care performance improvement company. Keck Medicine of USC also recently underscored its commitment to safety by hiring a health system chief quality officer.

The CMS rating system was launched in 2016 to help patients and caregivers make informed decisions when selecting a hospital. Hospitals report quality data to the CMS through multiple reporting programs, and the data is then reviewed and standardized to calculate hospital star rankings.

Source:

University of Southern California - Health Sciences

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New effort minimizes surgeon-specific standardized infection ratio
Study finds new way to predict therapy response in metastatic renal cell carcinoma
A mom owed nearly $102,000 for hospital care. Her state attorney general said to pay up.
MTB offers precision oncology strategy for advanced cancer patients
Children's Colorado announces launch of the Precision Medicine Institute
Healthcare disruption during COVID-19 linked to increased risk of preventable hospitalizations
Doctors created a primary care clinic as their former hospital struggled
Hospitalized Kenyan patients more likely to harbor antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone: A leader in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery care