Targeting Microbiota 2023 captures the essence of microbiota research and future implications

Targeting Microbiota 2023 will be a ground-breaking experience that will introduce you to the latest advancements in the microbiota field.

Join the International Society of Microbiota, at Isola di San Servolo on October 17-19, to benefit for this comprehensive gathering of experts shedding light on the multifaceted roles of microbiota. Over 2 days, 62+ Communication will be shared in the presence of 100+ industrials and academics.

From health and disease to environmental impacts and cutting-edge technology, Targeting Microbiota 2023 captures the essence of current microbiota research trends and its implications for the future.

What to expect at Targeting Microbiota 2023?

Diversity of Topics: The talks span a wide range of topics, from specific diseases to broader environmental and anthropological considerations. Health & Disease Focus: A significant portion of the talks delve into the link between microbiota and various diseases, which increases the recognitions of the gut microbiome's potential for therapeutic interventions. Environmental & Anthropological Considerations: The "Environment, Lifestyle & Microbiota: A "One Health" Approach" session shows a move towards understanding the microbiome beyond the clinical setting. Technological & Therapeutic Approaches: Some presentations delve into the use of technology and innovative techniques, which highlights the field's evolving nature, where cutting-edge technology meets biology for potential health benefits. Global Representation: The list of speakers represents institutions from around the world. This global perspective emphasizes the universal importance and relevance of microbiota research. Emerging Topics: Talks like "Microbiota and Cancer Immunotherapy" and "Effect of Gut Microbiota Regulation on Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease" point to newer areas of microbiota research, expanding beyond traditional gut health topics. Translational Research: While many talks are research-focused, others hint at potential real-world applications, suggesting an emphasis on translating research findings into practical medical or therapeutic applications.

Join Targeting Microbiota 2023 online or in-person:

Targeting Microbiota 2023 will be live streamed. Online attendees will have access to the abstracts book and conference replay after the conference.

Come and network with Targeting Microbiota 2023 attendees

Industrials and academics will assemble at Targeting Microbiota 2023 to discuss their latest developments in the field of microbiota.

Among the attending industries: BellaVie, BIOCODEX, Bioscientifica, Clinical Microbiomics, Copan Italia SpA, Dr. Schär, Gnosis by LeSaffre, ImmunoBiome, L'Oréal R&I, MedibiotiX GmbH, SYNLAB MVZ Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Unifarco Spa, Uwe Zeeb Gebäudedienste & Umwelttechnik, Vet-Med-Labor Zrt. …

Among the attending Academies: Academy of Silesia, Gyncentrum sp. z o.o., Acibadem Maslak Hospital, Dept Obstetrics & Gynecology, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Baylor College of Medicine, BiomedicalCenter Speyer, BMR GENOMICS SRL, Department of Experimental Biology, Faculty of Science, Masaryk University, DPC Hospital, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Evomed Luxembourg, FISABIO, Florida International University, Furtwangen University of Applied Sciences, INIBIC, INRAE, Institute of Molecular Genetics and Genetic Engineering, University of Belgrade, Instituto Nacional de Saúde Dr Ricardo Jorge, Institutul Clinic Fundeni, Kaiserlautern University of Applied Sciences, Karolinska Institutet, Korea Food Research Institute, Korea Research Institute of Bioscience & Biotechnology, KU Leuven, LAMPOVET SRL, LUHS Hospital Kaunas Clinics, Masaryk University, Faculty of Science, Masarykova univerzita, Massachusetts General Hospital, and many more…

Phage-Microbiome Consortium:

This year, a newly launched Phage-Microbiome Consortium aims to offer new insights into the complex interplay between phages and the human microbiome and to pave the way for innovative, effective, and personalized phage therapies.

You can submit proposals & join the consortium.