Study reveals hidden inactive form of p38a protein

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Dec 19 2023Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona)

p38a protein, a key enzyme in the regulation of various cellular functions, plays a crucial role in some diseases, including cancer, chronic inflammation, and neurodegenerative conditions. Since the discovery of p38a, various pharmaceutical companies and numerous research groups have dedicated considerable efforts to develop inhibitors of this protein. However, the results have not met the expectations foreseen to be able to design drugs.

A team of researchers led by Dr. Maria Macias and Dr. Angel R. Nebreda, both ICREA researchers at IRB Barcelona, ​​has discovered that p38a adopts a conformation not previously described. In brief, they have revealed a new "oxidized" form, in which a disulfide bridge is established. The protein would adopt this form temporarily depending on the redox state of the cell. This new form of p38a, which has been described in the journal Nature Communications, does not allow binding with activators or substrates and it is therefore unable to perform its characteristic functions. However, this process is reversible, and protein function is recovered under reducing conditions.

The identification of a new form of p38a could explain previous difficulties in designing effective p38a inhibitors as studies have so far focused on reduced conformations. Our results open up new avenues for the development of therapeutic compounds that modulate the activity of p38a more precisely."

Dr. Maria Macias, ICREA researcher and head of the Structural Characterization of Macromolecular Assemblies laboratory at IRB Barcelona

An oxidised form and a reduced form

The Protein Data Bank holds 357 structures of p38a protein, but they all correspond to its reduced form-;the only one known so far. The predominance of this form is possibly due to the prevalence of experimental conditions that include reducing agents in the structural studies carried out. In the oxidised form described in this study, a disulfide bridge is established, which forces a conformational change and blocks access to the binding site of activators and substrates. Thus, this is a new inactive form of p38a, which would be present in certain cellular conditions.

"The study of kinases in their oxidised forms is complex due to the influence of oxidative stress conditions and the transience of these forms in the cellular environment," explain Drs. Joan Pous and Pau Martin Malpartida and doctoral student Blazej Baginski, first authors of the study. "However, the key to addressing them effectively from a pharmacological perspective may lie in these forms," they conclude.

A promising approach

This new form illustrates a mechanism of action of p38a regulated by the cellular redox state, thereby explaining biochemical observations described to date but with no structural molecular basis.

In future work, the researchers will focus on exploring new interaction cavities that appear in the oxidised form as these may help to inactivate the protein withoutinterfering with the catalytic centre, thereby gaining specificity.

The work was developed in collaboration with Dr. Modesto Orozco's laboratory at IRB Barcelona and the University of Barcelona, ​​and Nostrum Biodiscovery. The work received funding from the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation (MICINN), the European Research Council (ERC), the Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR), and the BBVA Foundation.

Source:

Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona)

Journal reference:

Pous, J., et al. (2023). Structural basis of a redox-dependent conformational switch that regulates the stress kinase p38α. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-43763-5.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Insects in your soup? Research shows growing interest in eco-friendly, protein-rich food sources
$153,000 grant fuels research on new approaches to inhibit STAT3 and develop novel cancer treatments
Cryo-EM reveals TAF15 as potential treatment target for frontotemporal dementia
OHSU study sheds light on ubiquitin modification during bacterial infection
Scientists uncover key protein aggregation in frontotemporal dementia
Study supports limiting red meat intake for type 2 diabetes prevention, highlights alternative protein sources
Tat-heat shock protein 10 could rejuvenate aging brains
Gyros Protein Technologies and Biotage partner to advance peptide purification efficiency with new automated solution

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Transgenic carrots producing nisin protein show promise as natural food preservatives