Release of Unity 2.0: Order, track, and manage your compound collection through one platform

In early drug discovery, time is of the essence; to a patient waiting for a new treatment, every minute counts, and ensuring the right resources are working on the right problems is critical to retaining efficiency and creating value. eMolecules recognizes our value is in helping our customers become efficient at getting the right compound to the right place at the right time.

To achieve this, eMolecules has launched a new updated platform that enables medicinal chemists or compound managers to order, track, and manage their compound collection and commercial sources through a more intuitive and flexible system: Unity.

Since its inception in 2005, eMolecules has focused on streamlining the early drug discovery process by providing tools and services to support compound acquisition and management. Unity allows early drug discovery chemists to search their current inventory and commercial products in a single query and rapidly request the formatting and delivery of those products anywhere in the world.

Compounds, irrespective of source, can be ordered in a single environment, along with requests for reformatting in customer vials or plates. No more loss of materials, inability to locate them, or using high-level trained staff reformatting critical compounds.

