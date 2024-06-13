Release of Unity 2.0: Order, track, and manage your compound collection through one platform

In early drug discovery, time is of the essence; to a patient waiting for a new treatment, every minute counts, and ensuring the right resources are working on the right problems is critical to retaining efficiency and creating value. eMolecules recognizes our value is in helping our customers become efficient at getting the right compound to the right place at the right time.

To achieve this, eMolecules has launched a new updated platform that enables medicinal chemists or compound managers to order, track, and manage their compound collection and commercial sources through a more intuitive and flexible system: Unity. 

Since its inception in 2005, eMolecules has focused on streamlining the early drug discovery process by providing tools and services to support compound acquisition and management. Unity allows early drug discovery chemists to search their current inventory and commercial products in a single query and rapidly request the formatting and delivery of those products anywhere in the world. 

Compounds, irrespective of source, can be ordered in a single environment, along with requests for reformatting in customer vials or plates. No more loss of materials, inability to locate them, or using high-level trained staff reformatting critical compounds. 

Interested in learning more about how Unity can help? Let us know at emolecules.com/contact-us

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    eMolecules. (2024, June 13). Release of Unity 2.0: Order, track, and manage your compound collection through one platform. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 13, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240613/Release-of-Unity-20-Order-track-and-manage-your-compound-collection-through-one-platform.aspx.

  • MLA

    eMolecules. "Release of Unity 2.0: Order, track, and manage your compound collection through one platform". News-Medical. 13 June 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240613/Release-of-Unity-20-Order-track-and-manage-your-compound-collection-through-one-platform.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    eMolecules. "Release of Unity 2.0: Order, track, and manage your compound collection through one platform". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240613/Release-of-Unity-20-Order-track-and-manage-your-compound-collection-through-one-platform.aspx. (accessed June 13, 2024).

  • Harvard

    eMolecules. 2024. Release of Unity 2.0: Order, track, and manage your compound collection through one platform. News-Medical, viewed 13 June 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240613/Release-of-Unity-20-Order-track-and-manage-your-compound-collection-through-one-platform.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback