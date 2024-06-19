Future Labs Live Basel 2024: Digital, Automated, Connected

Future Labs Live is the leading global event for innovation and technology, serving as a dynamic platform for industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to engage in discussions, share insights, and foster collaborations that will drive technological advancements. 2023 saw the biggest edition to date, with over 1,600 attendees and Future Labs Live is now proud to announce its upcoming edition in Basel, Switzerland in 2024 with over 3,000 expected attendees!

Event Details:

Date: 25-27th June 2024

Location: Congress Centre Basel

Website: www.terrapinn.com/FLABS/NewsMedical

Event Summary:

Future Labs Live 2024 is set to bring together visionaries, thought leaders, and professionals from various lab industries to explore, collaborate and discuss the biggest challenges and achievements in creating tomorrow’s lab of the future. The event’s exhibition floor is home to the world leading suppliers of the latest technology, software, and hardware. It also houses the start-up zone where smaller companies have the opportunity to showcase their innovations and ideas. The conference program features 9 key themes explored in a diverse array of sessions, including panel discussions, technical presentations, roundtables, and pre-event workshops.

“Great variety of themes, technologies, talks. Visiting Future Labs Live has been a good opportunity to catch up with trends and see smart solutions.” Past Attendee

Why attend:

Future Labs Live Basel 2024 offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration. Attendees will have the chance to connect with industry experts and discover cutting-edge technologies that showcase the future of innovation.