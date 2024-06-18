Future Labs Live draws experts and leaders from science, academia, start-ups, FMGC, chemical, and agricultural industries to its conference floor in Basel, Switzerland

Leaders from across the region will meet to discuss the advancements in lab technology and the overarching industry, which has seen numerous developments over the past couple of years. With the conference setting its eyes on the evolution of the lab it will address 9 important and varying themes that encompass the breadth of this ever-growing field in Basel, June 26-27.

The line-up of speakers includes members from world-leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca, GSK, and Novartis. With further additions from members of higher academia, food technology, chemical, and agrichemical industries, this event provides its attendees with a holistic approach to the industry’s progression.

“The scope of the event is specific enough to dive deeper into the Future Labs topics and broad enough to keep on surprising,” says User Team Lead R&D, Roche. Head of Engineering at Amphasys AG- states that Future Labs has a “great variety of themes, technologies and talks,” adding “Future Labs Live has been a good opportunity to catch up with trends and see smart solutions.”

Highlights include a keynote panel with members from Roche, IBM Research, and Amgen who will tackle the questions behind the use of artificial intelligence and the contemporary benefits and challenges we face by it. Moreover, the ongoing race for a more sustainable future will be addressed at Future Labs Live with another keynote panel seeking to answer whether the life science industry can be held accountable for its role in the development life-cycle.

The two-day event at the Congress Center Basel, Switzerland’s largest convention center, features over 3,000 attendees, 200 speakers, 100 exhibitors, and 100 start-ups. This event is the most diverse, stimulating and exciting event for the future of all labs. From pharma to food & beverage to agriculture, this event has it all and tailors to the many willing to get involved! Furthermore, this event provides fantastic networking opportunities with other industry leading experts to broaden your horizons in the future of labs.