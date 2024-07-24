Metrion Biosciences appoints Dr Chris Mathes as Chief Commercial Officer

Metrion Biosciences Ltd (“Metrion”), the specialist preclinical contract research organization (CRO) and a leader in ion channel screening, today announced the appointment of Dr Chris Mathes, MBA, as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Chris will work alongside the Company’s expert leadership team to drive commercial strategy and lead global business development and marketing activities.

Following the completion of Metrion’s £3.7M equity financing in December 20231, the Company has made several high-profile appointments2. Chris’ appointment as CCO further strengthens the senior management team, enhancing its scientific and commercial capabilities, and continues to drive expansion in key global markets.

Chris is a well-respected industry leader with over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, specializing in the preclinical CRO space and developing high-performance sales and marketing strategies. He has held several executive-level positions at Sophion Bioscience, ChanTest (now part of Charles River Laboratories), Icagen, and AnaBios, where he provided strategic support to guide business development and overall strategy. Over the last few months, Chris has also been advising Metrion on business development in the USA.

Chris holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and an MBA from Rutgers University. He completed his postdoctoral research at Stanford University and the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, focusing on ion channel research and patch clamp technology. He has published 17 peer-reviewed papers on his work.

Dr Andrew Southan, Chief Executive of Metrion Biosciences, said: “Chris brings outstanding commercial and scientific expertise to Metrion’s senior management team. His experience in leading ion channel and preclinical drug discovery commercial operations globally is second to none. Chris adds depth to our neuroscience expertise, further strengthens our presence in the USA, and I am confident he will make a substantial contribution towards achieving Metrion’s vision of becoming the leading preclinical ion channel service provider.”