Carcinotech dominates summer awards season

Image Credit: Carcinotech

Over the past six years, Carcinotech has been laser-focused on developing, optimizing and commercializing our innovative drug development platform.During this period, we have significantly invested in cutting-edge imaging and bioprinting technology and recruited highly specialized staff from leading academic institutes and industry.This focus has led to unparalleled expertise in oncology, bioengineering, and assay development, along with several pending international patents for our technology.

The recognition we have received this summer is a testament to our relentless hard work and we are honoured by the accolades that celebrate the significant strides we are making.

Here’s a roundup of the recent awards we have proudly received:

Best EIS investee company of the year, EISA 2024 – Carcinotech

We are delighted to have been recognized as the Best EIS Investee Company of the Year at the Enterprise Investment Scheme Awards 2024.The Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) facilitates the smooth flow of risk equity capital from private individuals to early-stage businesses, offering them vital support to enable growth.These awards recognize the outstanding achievements of participants in the scheme and we’re grateful for the recognition and the unwavering support from the EIS.This award also underscores our commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering excellent service to our clients.

Entrepreneur of the year, EISA 2024 – Ishani Malhotra (CEO & Founder)

Congratulations to our CEO, Ishani Malhotra, on being named Entrepreneur of the Year at The EISA Awards 2024.This award recognizes Ishani’s resolute leadership and commitment to making Carcinotech’s mission a reality: to be at the forefront of cancer drug testing and provide personalized medicine testing to improve treatment and survival rates for cancer patients worldwide.

Under Ishani’s guidance, Carcinotech has forged partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, significantly boosting our commercial growth and expanding our market reach.

Furthermore, Ishani is rapidly becoming a respected leader in this field, presenting at prestigious events such as the BIO International Convention 2024 where she advocates for more ethical and relevant drug discovery and development models to global audiences.

Cancer Research UK #ResearchIsBeautiful campaign june winner – Michaela MacDonald (Imaging Scientist)

Carcinotech’s Imaging Scientist, Michaela MacDonald, was selected as the June winner in the online 'Research Is Beautiful’ campaign run by Cancer Research UK (CRUK).CRUK launched this campaign to celebrate the beauty and advancements in imaging involved in cancer research.Our winning image captures one of our 3D-bio printed living tumors, derived from donor glioblastoma tissue, and highlights the intricacy of the tumor microenvironment (TME). The TME is crucial in cancer research as it accurately models tumor complexity, drug resistance mechanisms, and immune interactions, leading to more predictive preclinical models and effective, personalized cancer therapies. We’re proud to have been recognized by CRUK and to showcase how the physiological similarity of our bioengineered tumors makes them invaluable tools for cancer drug discovery. Keep up the great work, Michaela!

Hard tech investment of the year UKBAA 2024 – Carcinotech

Carcinotech are delighted to have won The Hard Tech Investment of the Year award at the UK Business Angels Association (UKBAA) Angel Investment Awards 2024.The award, sponsored by Mathys & Squire, recognizes the founders and early-stage investors whose disruptive innovations in research-intensive and capital-intensive sectors such as health & life sciences, engineering, and manufacturing are driving the future economy.

The awards, held on 3rd July, were a celebration of the success and determination of the angel and early-stage investment community.Thank you, UKBAA, for recognising the groundbreaking work we are doing to bring effective cancer therapeutics to market sooner.

We would also like to congratulate our CEO, Ishani Malhotra, who was a finalist for High Growth Women Founder of the Year in recognition of her commitment to leading Carcinotech to sustained growth.

Thank you

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our amazing employees, valued customers, industry partners, and supportive investors. The recognition we’ve received humbles us and energises our pursuit of progress and innovation. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and milestones as we forge ahead on our journey!

Want to join our exciting, award-winning company? Check out our open vacancies on our LinkedIn page.