Micropore appoints Insung Chroma-Tech Co as korean distributor

Micropore Technologies has just announced the appointment of Insung Chroma-Tech Co. as the distributor for its patented membrane technology in the Korean market
Founded in 1982, Insung Chroma-Tech has been supplying scientific instrumentation in the Korean market for over 40 years. With its focus on supplying “best in class technology” and “customer satisfaction”, Insung is recognized as one of the top equipment suppliers by academics, research institutes and industries in Korea.
Dai Hayward, CEO of Micropore, says “We are delighted to partner with Insung in the dynamic Korean market. They bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge and we look forward to making real inroads into the rapidly expanding Korean pharmaceutical sector with them.”
We are excited to work with Micropore. The elegance of their technology is that it uses tubular membranes with no moving parts employing very low shear forces effectively protecting sensitive ingredients from processing damage. This significantly reduces both processing energy and production wastage delivering significant savings to users."
Chang Hoon Yoon, Insung Chroma-Tech