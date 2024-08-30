Micropore appoints Insung Chroma-Tech Co as korean distributor

Micropore Technologies has just announced the appointment of Insung Chroma-Tech Co. as the distributor for its patented membrane technology in the Korean market

Image Credit: Micropore Techologies

Founded in 1982, Insung Chroma-Tech has been supplying scientific instrumentation in the Korean market for over 40 years. With its focus on supplying “best in class technology” and “customer satisfaction”, Insung is recognized as one of the top equipment suppliers by academics, research institutes and industries in Korea.

Dai Hayward, CEO of Micropore, says “We are delighted to partner with Insung in the dynamic Korean market. They bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge and we look forward to making real inroads into the rapidly expanding Korean pharmaceutical sector with them.”