Newcells Biotech launches high-content and high-throughput imaging suite to advance pre-clinical drug development programmes

Newcells Biotech (“Newcells”), a leading drug discovery partner specializing in the development of in vitro models and bespoke assay services to improve the prediction of in vivo human outcomes, today announced the launch of its imaging suite and advanced lung Fibroblast-to-Myofibroblast Transition (FMT) assay. Comprising high-content and high-throughput equipment, the state-of-the-art imaging suite augments the Company’s service offerings to provide more in-depth and robust in vitro data. Newcells has developed a series of assays to leverage these capabilities; enabling researchers to accelerate programmes with more confidence on the effects and localization of drugs in vivo.

Image Credit: Newcells Biotech

Newcells offers a range of physiologically-relevant and functionally-validated iPSC and primary-cell models to support drug developers de-risk pre-clinical decision-making and improve clinical translation. The new suite includes state-of-the-art imaging capabilities for Newcells’ in vitro retina, kidney and lung models, now with the addition of the advanced lung FMT assay. It features imaging systems to maximize data generation and analysis across respective application areas; an ImageXpress® Confocal HT.ai High-Content Imaging System to enable high-content imaging and highly multiplexed assays, a ZEISS Axio Observer system with Apotome 3 for imaging of multiple sample formats, and an ImageXpress Pico Automated Cell Imaging System for a wide range of assays.

The advanced high-throughput high-sensitivity lung FMT assay facilitates customisable and rapid assessment of the efficacy of anti-fibrotic drug candidates. Building on the success of Newcells’ existing FMT assay, the advanced version provides data at higher-resolution, with simultaneous assessment of four separate data outputs for more accurate selection and predictivity of drug effects on pulmonary fibrosis. By employing advanced imaging and quantification technology, the assay enhances understanding of a compound’s in vitro effects, and can be used to better inform the progression of development programmes.

The launch of our new imaging suite and enhanced fibrotic disease screening assay is a key step in our strategy to provide innovative, market-leading in vitro models that advance the discovery and safe development of new drugs. We are committed to continuous innovation of our solutions to remain at the cutting-edge and best support our customers’ research needs.” Dr Mike Nicholds, CEO and Co-Founder, Newcells Biotech

He continued: “As the capabilities of analytical technology in imaging and omics accelerates, we can see opportunities to further add value to our customers by applying these techniques to provide mechanistic data on how innovative new therapies will affect human tissues and organs. This recent investment in imaging gives customers the option to gather valuable information to support discovery and the translation to clinical trials”