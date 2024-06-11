Newcells Biotech strengthens executive and US team with key appointments

Newcells Biotech (“Newcells”), a leading drug discovery partner specializing in the development of in vitro models and bespoke assay services to improve the prediction of in vivo human outcomes, today announced key leadership changes within its executive team, including Dr. Valeria Chichagova’s promotion to the role of Director of Technology. Dr Colin Brown moves to become Chief Scientific Officer and Professor Lyle Armstrong, the Company’s Co-Founder, will take the role of Scientific Advisor. The Company also announced new commercial appointments within its US team to further support its global customer network. Following a year of rapid growth, these appointments demonstrate Newcells’ continued focus on driving expansion and technological innovation in response to increased market demand for new approach methods (NAMs) in drug discovery workflows.

In her new role as Director of Technology, Valeria will drive the development of products and services that align with Newcells’ strategic goals and advance its market position. She will lead the team responsible for new product innovation across all platforms to enhance existing models and develop new capabilities. Previously Associate Director of iPSC Technology and Head of Retina, Valeria established the Company’s ocular platform, having effectively led the first-to-market launch of retinal organoids and the further commercialization of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) in vitro models. Building on her expertise, in this new overarching role, she will ensure increased capacity for innovation and boost R&D efficiency by leveraging best practice sharing across Newcells’ platform portfolio.

A renowned expert in kidney research, Colin has overseen the development and commercialization of Newcells’ kidney platform, several primary cell-based assays for measuring kidney transport and toxicity, and authored over 100 publications in the field. He joined in 2018 as Chief Innovation Officer, following nearly 30 years at Newcastle University as an Associate Professor in the Institute of Cell & Molecular Biosciences. Leveraging his deep expertise in the field in developing predictive in vitro models, as CSO, Colin will continue to shape the Company's technological advances, promote scientific excellence and mentor the growing technology team.

Lyle co-founded Newcells with Dr Mike Nicholds, CEO, in 2015 as a spin-out from Newcastle University. In his new role as Scientific Advisor and as an existing Board member, he will continue to support the Company in delivering the vision that inspired the company’s formation. Alongside this, Lyle continues as a Professor for Cellular Reprogramming at the University, leading a highly-respected research group focussed on using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to develop new drug discovery tools and therapies.

The commercial roles joining the US team support Newcells’ broader expansion strategy; strengthening its technical expertise within a key international market. The new positions provide US customers with access to expanded local support for the Company’s in vitro models.

Dr Mike Nicholds, CEO and Co-Founder, Newcells Biotech, commented:At Newcells, we have built an industry-leading reputation for developing and applying models of human tissues to accelerate clinical translation in drug discovery. The deep expertise across our company is something we’re incredibly proud of. I’m delighted to congratulate Valeria and Colin on their new roles, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Lyle to realise the vision we have for the Company. I welcome our new team members in the US as we continue on this exciting growth trajectory and bring more innovative solutions to our customers. In doing so, we push ahead with our mission to de-risk discovery and development and help bring innovative new medicines to market, faster.”

Posted in: Business / Finance | Miscellaneous News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Newcells Biotech. (2024, June 11). Newcells Biotech strengthens executive and US team with key appointments. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 11, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240611/Newcells-Biotech-strengthens-executive-and-US-team-with-key-appointments.aspx.

  • MLA

    Newcells Biotech. "Newcells Biotech strengthens executive and US team with key appointments". News-Medical. 11 June 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240611/Newcells-Biotech-strengthens-executive-and-US-team-with-key-appointments.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Newcells Biotech. "Newcells Biotech strengthens executive and US team with key appointments". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240611/Newcells-Biotech-strengthens-executive-and-US-team-with-key-appointments.aspx. (accessed June 11, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Newcells Biotech. 2024. Newcells Biotech strengthens executive and US team with key appointments. News-Medical, viewed 11 June 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240611/Newcells-Biotech-strengthens-executive-and-US-team-with-key-appointments.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback