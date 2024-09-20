Nagi Bioscience launches exclusive Priority Access Program, bringing revolutionary SydLab™ One platform to five leading academic labs for C. elegans research

Nagi Bioscience, a pioneer Swiss company pioneer in cutting-edge laboratory technologies for alternative model organisms research, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive Priority Access Program, providing access to five leading academic laboratories to the first-of-its-kind SydLab™ One platform. With a focus on research applications in oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, aging and age-related conditions, and toxicology, SydLab™ One is set to facilitate and accelerate the ground-breaking research projects of the five participating laboratories.

Starting the installations in September 2024, SydLab™ One will be used in each of the participants facilities where it will enable researchers to conduct high-throughput and precise experiments with unprecedented efficiency, reliability, and reproducibility during a six-months period.

We are thrilled and honored to see our technology being adopted in an increasing number of research projects and centers, including some of the most prestigious laboratories in the world.” Matteo Cornaglia, PhD, CEO and co-founder, Nagi Bioscience

“The SydLab™ platform is the culmination of over 10 years of multidisciplinary research and development, and it is truly fascinating to now witness its transformative potential in accelerating scientific discoveries in critical medical fields, such as neurodegenerative and age-related diseases, and beyond.”

The innovative SydLab™ One platform revolutionizes C. elegans experimentation, automating the entire process through a seamless integration of microfluidics, robotics, optics, and AI algorithms in just a single benchtop device. The five participating laboratories have been extensively recognized for their leadership in C. elegans research and in their respective application fields. They will be the first academic laboratories to integrate SydLab™ One into their research facilities. Their feedback will be instrumental in refining the platform for broader applications, helping to shape the future of automated, standardized and alternative biological research, drug candidate discovery and safety assessment.

SydLab™ One represents a leap forward in experimental biology, designed to address the challenges faced by researchers working with C. elegans, a model organism widely used to understand biological processes and present in academic and industrial R&D laboratories for more than sixty years. With the launch of the Priory Access Program, Nagi Bioscience is ushering in a new era of automation in C. elegans research. By providing five leading academic labs with access to the revolutionary SydLab™ One platform, Nagi Bioscience empowers researchers to accelerate their work in critical fields such as oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, aging, and toxicology. This program marks a pivotal step in advancing biological research, enhancing efficiency, precision, and discovery potential across top institutions.