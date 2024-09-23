AB ANALITICA x SNIBE partnership – July 22, 2024

AB ANALITICA and SNIBE are proud to announce a distribution partnership in Italy for SNIBE Molecision R8 platform, and both companies will focus on the development and commercialization of next-generation molecular tests on this platform.

Image Credit: AB ANALITICA

Founded in 1990, AB ANALITICA has established itself as a leading developer of in vitro diagnostic tests using molecular technologies. With Real Time PCR at the core, the company is recognized for delivering high-quality molecular biology products, ranging from infectious disease diagnostics to human genetics and oncological biomarkers. Research and development have always been key to AB ANALITICA’s mission, ensuring the creation of advanced and sensitive solutions that meet the demands of diagnostic professionals worldwide.

On the other side, SNIBE (Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.), founded in 1995, is a global leader in automated in-vitro diagnostics. The company is renowned for technological innovation, particularly focusing on chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) automation field. At present, SNIBE has provided customized diagnostic solutions to laboratories in more than 156 countries and regions. SNIBE is committed to fulfilling its mission: providing customer-centric and market-oriented solutions to create value for human health through continuous innovation.

This partnership aims to leverage AB ANALITICA’s expertise in developing molecular diagnostic tests and SNIBE’s strength in cutting-edge automation systems. Molecision R8 is a fully-auto and highly integrated molecular diagnostics system that completes whole PCR testing process in one analyzer. Combining precision, speed, and ease of use, it provides a reliable and comprehensive solution for clinical laboratories worldwide.

Together, the two companies are poised to redefine the standards of molecular testing, with the goal of improving diagnostic quality and making high-level technologies more accessible.

Molecular tests developed on the Molecision R8 platform will significantly expand diagnostic capabilities in the fields of infectious diseases, genetics, and oncology, delivering high sensitivity and specificity. The platform’s fully automated workflow reduces manual handling time and minimizes the risk of human error.

This collaboration marks a major step forward in molecular diagnostics, offering cutting-edge tools to improve result quality and streamline analysis processes. Both AB ANALITICA and SNIBE share a common vision of innovation and quality, and this partnership aims to bring next-generation diagnostic solutions to the global market.

We are extremely excited about this partnership with SNIBE, an internationally renowned company,” Dino Paladin, Founder, AB ANALITICA.

“The integration of our expertise in advanced molecular testing with SNIBE’s automated technology represents a significant breakthrough in modern diagnostics. The Molecision R8 platform will allow us to offer increasingly innovative and high-quality solutions, ensuring precision and reliability to meet global clinical needs. This collaboration opens new avenues for innovation and progress in our field.”