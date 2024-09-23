Seeing the unseen, together. 3DHISTECH and Barco at the 20th European Congress on Digital Pathology 2024

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

The ECDP 2024 event brings together experts, researchers, and industry leaders in the field of digital pathology. Join us from June 6th to June 8th in Vilnius, Lithuania, for an exciting collaboration that promises to advance research and innovation!

Image Credit: 3DHISTECH

Discover 3DHISTECH's digital pathology solutions

3DHISTECH, a pioneer in digital pathology solutions, will be showcasing at booth #27. Its PannoramicTM Research Solutions, including the MIDI III scanner, revolutionize research in neurosciences, infectious diseases, drug development, and more. The 3DHISTECH SlideManager® software streamlines research workflows, providing easy access to slide data and enhancing efficiency.

3DHISTECH will also present the new generation of P480, powered with polarization, enhanced assets and improvements making it an essential tool for modern digitized laboratories. CaseManager®, its pathology information system, presents an integrated system spanning digitization, pathologist assignment, primary inspection, supplementary orders, and consultation, culminating in image analysis. Grand Master® is the fastest, highest capacity, and user-friendly tissue microarrayer in the market with fully automated walkaway operation, 72 block capacity controlled with TMA Control® and TMA Register® software. The 3DHISTECH booth will also feature Barco's MDPC- 8127 display.

... and see Barco's MDPC-8127 display for whole slide imaging with your own eyes

As global leader in medical imaging solutions, Barco will be showcasing its cutting-edge technology at booth #5.

Related Stories

Explore the MDPC-8127 medical grade display for digital pathology, renowned for its unprecedented visual richness, color confidence, and stable image quality. With regulatory clearances for use in digital pathology including primary diagnosis, it's the first display that you can confidently integrate into your digital pathology workflow with multiple whole slide imaging systems.

The MDPC-8127 supports you investigating the etiology and pathogenesis of histological samples with specialized technologies for sharp images, ultimate brightness, and constant image stability, throughout its entire lifetime. It shows authentic colors that are automatically calibrated thanks to the included cloud-based solution QAWeb Enterprise.

About the European Congress on Digital Pathology:

The ECDP 2024 is a must-attend event for pathologists, researchers, and industry professionals.

  • June 6th to June 8th, 2024 .
  • Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Join an informative workshop on June 5th at 1:30 pm, featuring Jordi Temprana, MD, Laszlo Igali, MD, FRCpath, Prof. Dr. Habil Simona Gurzu and Bela Molnar, MD, DSC, to experience digital pathology from planning to implementation and continuous usage.
  • Attend the symposium on June 6th at 1 pm with Anette Hamminga, CT-IAC and Bela Molnar MD, DSC to explore the latest advancements in digital pathology. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with experts, discover groundbreaking solutions, and experience the future of pathology. See you in Vilnius!
Source:

3DHISTECH

Posted in: Business / Finance | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    3DHISTECH. (2024, September 23). Seeing the unseen, together. 3DHISTECH and Barco at the 20th European Congress on Digital Pathology 2024. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 23, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240923/Seeing-the-unseen-together-3DHISTECH-and-Barco-at-the-20th-European-Congress-on-Digital-Pathology-2024.aspx.

  • MLA

    3DHISTECH. "Seeing the unseen, together. 3DHISTECH and Barco at the 20th European Congress on Digital Pathology 2024". News-Medical. 23 September 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240923/Seeing-the-unseen-together-3DHISTECH-and-Barco-at-the-20th-European-Congress-on-Digital-Pathology-2024.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    3DHISTECH. "Seeing the unseen, together. 3DHISTECH and Barco at the 20th European Congress on Digital Pathology 2024". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240923/Seeing-the-unseen-together-3DHISTECH-and-Barco-at-the-20th-European-Congress-on-Digital-Pathology-2024.aspx. (accessed September 23, 2024).

  • Harvard

    3DHISTECH. 2024. Seeing the unseen, together. 3DHISTECH and Barco at the 20th European Congress on Digital Pathology 2024. News-Medical, viewed 23 September 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240923/Seeing-the-unseen-together-3DHISTECH-and-Barco-at-the-20th-European-Congress-on-Digital-Pathology-2024.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback