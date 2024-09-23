Seeing the unseen, together. 3DHISTECH and Barco at the 20th European Congress on Digital Pathology 2024

The ECDP 2024 event brings together experts, researchers, and industry leaders in the field of digital pathology. Join us from June 6th to June 8th in Vilnius, Lithuania, for an exciting collaboration that promises to advance research and innovation!

Image Credit: 3DHISTECH

Discover 3DHISTECH's digital pathology solutions

3DHISTECH, a pioneer in digital pathology solutions, will be showcasing at booth #27. Its PannoramicTM Research Solutions, including the MIDI III scanner, revolutionize research in neurosciences, infectious diseases, drug development, and more. The 3DHISTECH SlideManager® software streamlines research workflows, providing easy access to slide data and enhancing efficiency.

3DHISTECH will also present the new generation of P480, powered with polarization, enhanced assets and improvements making it an essential tool for modern digitized laboratories. CaseManager®, its pathology information system, presents an integrated system spanning digitization, pathologist assignment, primary inspection, supplementary orders, and consultation, culminating in image analysis. Grand Master® is the fastest, highest capacity, and user-friendly tissue microarrayer in the market with fully automated walkaway operation, 72 block capacity controlled with TMA Control® and TMA Register® software. The 3DHISTECH booth will also feature Barco's MDPC- 8127 display.

... and see Barco's MDPC-8127 display for whole slide imaging with your own eyes

As global leader in medical imaging solutions, Barco will be showcasing its cutting-edge technology at booth #5.

Related Stories 3DHISTECH launches the new flagship P480 2nd Generation, powered with polarization

Explore the MDPC-8127 medical grade display for digital pathology, renowned for its unprecedented visual richness, color confidence, and stable image quality. With regulatory clearances for use in digital pathology including primary diagnosis, it's the first display that you can confidently integrate into your digital pathology workflow with multiple whole slide imaging systems.

The MDPC-8127 supports you investigating the etiology and pathogenesis of histological samples with specialized technologies for sharp images, ultimate brightness, and constant image stability, throughout its entire lifetime. It shows authentic colors that are automatically calibrated thanks to the included cloud-based solution QAWeb Enterprise.

About the European Congress on Digital Pathology:

The ECDP 2024 is a must-attend event for pathologists, researchers, and industry professionals.