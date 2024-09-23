3DHISTECH launches the new flagship P480 2nd Generation, powered with polarization

3DHISTECH unveils its latest flagship product, the P480 2nd Gen. Leveraging a decade of research and diagnostic excellence established by the P480, the P480 2nd Gen introduces new features and incorporates notable enhancements to meet the evolving needs and exigencies of modern digitized laboratories. Notable improvements include a user-friendly touch screen monitor, an upgraded light source system, a redesigned interlock mechanism, and an enhanced focusing unit equipped with a stepper motor and a ball screw spindle boasting an extended lifespan. These advancements collectively yield heightened stability, superior performance, enhanced durability, and reduced operational noise, all while ensuring optimal operational speed.

The new P480 2nd Generation, powered with polarization. Image Credit: 3DHISTECH

The P480 2nd Gen builds upon the strengths of its predecessor, the P480, offering enhanced capabilities, including pioneering polarization technology. This versatile device serves various diagnostic and research purposes, such as morphology analysis, brightfield imaging for tumor diagnosis, cancer detection, and polarization scanning. The focus on polarization addresses the need to examine heavy metal deposits in bone marrow, relevant to bone health and disease. Additionally, the polarization feature extends its utility to geological fields like geology, mining, and mineralogy.

The P480 2nd Gen with polarization, successor to our best-selling P480, signifies exceptional innovation, which exemplifies our commitment to providing reliable solutions that laboratories, physicians and patients can depend on.” Dr. Bela Molnar, Founder and CEO, 3DHISTECH

Read more about the new P480 2nd Gen and its technical specifications here:

Clinical Diagnostics (DX): https://www.3dhistech.com/diagnostics/pannoramic-diagnostic-scanners/pannoramic-480-dx

Research (RX): https://www.3dhistech.com/research/pannoramic-digital-slide-scanners/pannoramic-480/

The P480 2nd Gen will be available for global procurement through our network of distributor partners and directly from 3DHISTECH, from June 2024.