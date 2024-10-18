Sciensus names Christian Tucat as Chief Executive Officer

Sciensus, a leading pan-European life sciences business, providing patient access, engagement, and insight solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Tucat as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Tucat succeeds Darryn Gibson, who has led the organization for the past six years.

Mr Tucat brings 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector, primarily focusing on helping pharmaceutical companies deliver lifesaving drugs and therapies to patients. Prior to joining Sciensus, Mr Tucat held multiple senior roles at Syneos Health, including Chief Business Officer, President of Syneos One and President of Real-World Evidence Solutions.

His career also includes leadership positions at INC Research, PRA International, Eli Lilly, and GlaxoSmithKline. At Syneos, Mr Tucat built a market-leading real-world evidence business and founded and led Syneos One, a leader in fully integrated asset development designed to accelerate asset value and time to market.

In his last role as Chief Business Officer, Mr Tucat led Syneos Health’s global growth strategy across Clinical, Medical Affairs and Commercial services. Christian Tucat said:

“I am thrilled to be joining the tremendously talented team at Sciensus and to have the opportunity to build on the success that has been achieved. Sciensus’ focus on helping patients achieve better healthcare outcomes, along with its strong partnerships with pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organisations, creates a unique opportunity to leverage valuable insights and make a significant impact on patient care. I look forward to working with the exceptional team of colleagues, the Board, patient advocacy groups, health care providers/NHS and pharma partners to shape this important next chapter, as we continue to put patients at the centre of what we do. A key focus will be to further develop Sciensus’ adherence and digital insight capabilities and expand its global reach.”

Christian Tucat, CEO, Sciensus

"Over the past six years Sciensus has transformed into a leading technology-driven life science services company serving our chronic, rare disease and cancer customers. I am delighted that Christian is joining Sciensus and have every confidence that under his leadership we will continue to build a world class company that improves patient health outcomes.”

Peter Nicklin, Chairman of Sciensus

“We are delighted to welcome Christian as CEO. Christian brings tremendous global experience and energy to Sciensus as the company is expanding its capabilities to support more patients to make the most of their medicines.''

Torsten Winkler, Partner at Vitruvian Partners, and Doug Oppenheim, Partner, at Palladian Investment Partners

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
