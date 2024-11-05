Exploring the G:Box and for high-quality imaging

insights from industry Dr Martin Biggs Sales Manager, UK and Ireland Syngene, a division of the Synoptics Group In this interview, News Medical speaks with Dr Martin Biggs from Synoptics about Syngene's G:Box, a high-quality imaging and gel documentation system. In this interview, News Medical speaks with Dr Martin Biggs from Synoptics about Syngene's G:Box, a high-quality imaging and gel documentation system.

Please introduce yourself and tell us a little about your career background.

My name is Martin Biggs. I earned my first degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Plymouth and later obtained my PhD in Bioscience and Biotechnology from the University of Strathclyde.

Before joining Synoptics, I spent 13 years with a UK distribution business called GRI, one of Syngene’s first distributors. I began selling Syngene products in 1997, so although I have only been with Synoptics directly for the past 13 years, I have a long history with the company. In my previous role, I worked in various capacities, from sales to becoming the marketing director.

After GRI, I joined a U.S. company called Harvard Bioscience, where I was responsible for selling their electrophoresis product range across Europe and other regions outside of the Americas. My responsibilities there extended beyond electrophoresis to include spectrophotometers, amino acid analyzers, plate readers, and more.

I worked for Harvard Bioscience for just over three years before reconnecting with the Synoptics team at a trade show. They were looking for someone to join the team, and I was happy to accept the opportunity. It has been 13 very fulfilling and productive years, and I continue to enjoy working here.

What is the G:Box, and what industries does it serve?

The G:Box is a range of instruments developed by Syngene, the molecular biology division within Synoptics. Synoptics also has a microbiology division called Synbiosis.

The G:Box range includes systems from basic gel documentation units to high-end imaging solutions with various applications. These systems are used by laboratories conducting electrophoresis, DNA work, and protein work for customers studying DNA, RNA, and Western blotting, including fluorescent Western blotting.

When these systems were first developed, molecular biology was primarily its own field. The first imaging systems from Syngene were released in 1997.

Today, molecular biology is used as a tool in various industries. While our core market includes academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies, the systems are also used in industrial R&D facilities.

Click to enlarge: The G:Box range. Image Credit: Syngene

How does the system’s ultra-sensitive lens technology impact day-to-day research?

This depends on the specific system. Within the G:Box range, we always match a camera to a lens configuration to provide a complete solution rather than focusing on one element. We aim to offer the best solution for each customer’s application.

We always use high-quality lenses paired with our systems’ cameras. For example, our most basic system, the G:Box F3 lfb, handles DNA gels and visible proteins. Our higher-end systems, such as the G:Box chemi series, use different camera and lens solutions, with 4 million-, 6 million-, and 9-million-pixel options.

These are available in full-size G:Box units and G:Box mini systems, which vary based on the viewing area needed for analysis.

We are part of a larger organization, SDI Group, which owns several companies, including Atik. Atik manufactures the cameras we use in our high-end systems, allowing us to closely collaborate and select the best lens for each camera, ensuring optimal performance and image quality.

With increasing demands for faster and more reliable imaging, how does the G:Box help scientists reduce imaging times without sacrificing image quality?

This largely depends on the specific application. For example, when working with Western blotting and chemiluminescence (such as HRP or ECL), capturing light quickly and accurately is important, as the reaction occurs rapidly but can also fade quickly. Our systems are designed to capture light efficiently, increasing detection sensitivity.

Software also plays a key role. When working with a fresh blot, users need quick and easy-to-use software. We offer a feature called ChemiRapid, where the system automatically calculates the exposure time to prevent image saturation and captures an image quickly. Additionally, we have pre-installed protocols, allowing the system to capture images in just two clicks.

For applications like gels, where samples are illuminated by UV or blue light, our systems are designed to capture high-quality images quickly while still allowing for image quantification, which is a key aspect for researchers.

Could you explain the importance of using optical rather than digitally enhanced results for scientists working with gels and blots? How does this impact data accuracy?

When working with gels or blots, using a pure light path directly into the camera through a high-quality lens ensures the camera captures exactly what it sees without relying on digital manipulation after capture. While digital zoom is possible, all our systems use optical lenses, providing a pure image via high-quality optics.

Regarding data accuracy, capturing images without saturation allows for accurate quantification of light. The amount of light is directly proportional to the quantity of the sample, whether it is DNA, RNA, or protein. This ensures the data is reliable and accurate.

Can you elaborate on the modular design of the G:Box range and how it allows researchers to expand the system with new lighting options over time

All the chemi systems, including the G:Box chemi XRQ, XX6, XX9, and the mini versions, come equipped with chemi cameras and are ready to use for chemiluminescence right out of the box. However, many additional options can be added to the system.

For instance, if a customer wants to examine DNA gels, we can provide a UV or blue transilluminator, which illuminates gels or visible proteins from below.

We also offer the option to add epifluorescence. The larger G:Box units (XRQ, XX6, XX9) can accommodate up to five different illumination sources: blue, green, red, far-red, infrared, and UV. The smaller G:Box mini units can accommodate four sources.

The customer does not have to purchase all the options at once. For example, if someone is only interested in red and infrared blots, they can buy a G:Box system with just those two lighting options and the corresponding filters. If they want to increase the system’s capabilities later, we can build it with up to five light sources.

The systems can also be retrofitted in the future. If a customer initially purchases a system for gels and chemiluminescence, the G:Box can be returned to us so we can add more lighting options later.

In Europe, shipping it back is relatively straightforward. For global customers, we train our distribution partners, who have service engineers capable of performing the retrofits, although service engineers usually prefer to do this at their facilities. We have also done some retrofits within the UK.

This modularity allows customers flexibility, especially those with limited budgets or grants. They do not have to invest in everything upfront but can expand the system as their needs grow.

Scientists need fast, accurate IR fluorescence and chemiluminescent image capture. How do these systems meet those demands while ensuring ease of use?

All the chemi systems, including the XRQ, XX6, XX9, and mini versions, are ready for chemiluminescence imaging straight out of the box. They use high-performance cameras designed to capture very low light levels from chemiluminescent reactions.

For fluorescence-based Western blots, the systems can be equipped with high-performance LEDs. Chemiluminescence typically targets one protein, but fluorescence Western blots allow you to use multiple fluorophores to bind to different proteins on the same blot. This eliminates the need to strip and re-probe, enabling the detection of multiple targets on one blot.

The G:Box systems can support up to five light sources, theoretically allowing multiplexing of five different channels, although customers typically use two or three fluorophores. Infrared dyes, particularly in red, far-red, and infrared ranges, are popular due to their low background noise and excellent performance.

We do not manufacture reagents, so we aim to keep our systems open. If we know the fluorophores’ excitation and emission profiles, we allow customers to use any reagent.

Regarding ease of use, the software is incredibly simple. Users only need to specify that they are working with a fluorescence blot and select the dyes they are using. The system will automatically configure itself, choosing the most appropriate lighting and filter combinations for the dyes.

For example, if a user is working with a red and an infrared dye, the system will activate the red lights, move a 700 filter into place, capture that channel, then activate the infrared lights, move the 800 filter into place, and generate two separate images that it multiplexes together.

How does the G:Box range support multiplexing, and why is this flexibility important for modern molecular biology research?

The G:Box range allows customers to work with different applications rather than being limited to just chemiluminescence.

Modern labs are increasingly interested in multiplexing using fluorescence Western blots because it allows them to target multiple proteins within the same blot. While chemiluminescence can be more sensitive for detecting very weak proteins, fluorescence allows for capturing multiple channels in the same experiment, increasing the lab's overall capability.

The lab is not restricted by equipment because it can perform chemiluminescence and fluorescence within the same system. We design the system according to the lab’s specific needs, which enhances its functionality and research potential.

Where can readers find more information regarding the work you do?

Our website has the most up-to-date details. You will find a wealth of resources there, including downloadable product brochures. If customers have specific questions, we encourage them to contact us directly. We are always happy to assist with inquiries through emails like [email protected] or [email protected].

Many competitors offer one system that does everything, but customers do not always need or want that. We take the time to qualify each customer's needs by identifying their applications, whether they are working with gels, chemiluminescence, or fluorescence, and determining their sample sizes.

This approach allows us to offer tailored solutions, such as the G:Box range for large samples or the G:Box mini for smaller ones. With options ranging from four to nine million pixels, we are well-positioned to provide customers with choices that fit their budgets and needs rather than pushing them toward a single solution.

