From crude lysate to purity with high-precision AAV capsid measurement with Bio-Rad's new ddPCR Kit

In this interview, NewsMedical speaks to Dr Chelsea Pratt about Accurately quantifying AAV capsids directly from crude lysates with Bio-Rad's new ddPCR kit.

Can you explain the purpose of the Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kit and its role in AAV gene therapy?

The Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kit was designed to help scientists and AAV developers accurately measure both the genome titer and empty-full ratios in their samples. In the world of AAV gene therapy, these metrics are critical because they influence the dosage accuracy and therapeutic efficacy of gene therapies.

This kit is unique because it enables precise measurements, even at the crude lysate stage, and requires only a minimal sample input, allowing researchers to get reliable data much earlier in their workflows.

What unique challenges in AAV gene therapy does this kit address?

One of the biggest challenges in AAV gene therapy is ensuring that the viral vectors used to deliver the therapy contain the right amount of therapeutic material. AAV production results in a mix of capsids—some are empty, others partially full, and some contain contaminants rather than the target gene.

Traditional methods often fail to distinguish these effectively, leading to a possible immune response or reduced efficacy in patients. The Vericheck kit directly addresses this by accurately quantifying empty, partial, and full capsids, which helps developers better control the quality and effectiveness of their therapies.

How does the Vericheck kit differ from traditional methods like AUC in terms of precision and sample requirements?

AUC, or Analytical Ultracentrifugation, has been the gold standard for a long time because of its precision, but it has its limitations. AUC requires high amounts of sample input and has a low throughput, which is not ideal in fast-paced gene therapy environments.

Our Vericheck ddPCR kit, on the other hand, achieves comparable precision with a much smaller sample requirement—only about 106 viral particles, compared to the 1012 viral particles needed for AUC, a million fold less. Plus, our kit can deliver multiple sample results in as little as eight hours, which is much faster and supports higher throughput.

What inspired the development of this kit, and what gap in the market does it aim to fill?

The need for precise, reliable measurements at earlier stages of AAV production inspired the development of this kit. Traditionally, researchers had to undergo lengthy purification steps to get usable data, wasting time and precious sample material.

This kit aims to fill that gap by allowing accurate measurements from crude lysate onward, providing a more complete view of the product throughout the production process. It is designed to help scientists optimize their cell lines and improve their yield, which is something the field has needed for a while.

Could you elaborate on the importance of measuring empty-full ratios in AAV therapies?

Measuring empty-full ratios is crucial in AAV therapies because it directly impacts the balance between efficacy and immune response. If a batch has too many empty or partial capsids, it will not deliver enough therapeutic effects, which lowers the efficacy.

Additionally, a dose of these non-therapeutic capsids that is too high can trigger immune responses. So, by accurately assessing the empty-full ratio, scientists can fine-tune their dosages to achieve the highest therapeutic benefit with minimal risk of immune reaction.

How does Droplet Digital PCR technology enhance the accuracy of the Vericheck kit compared to other measurement techniques?

Droplet Digital PCR, or ddPCR, enhances accuracy by partitioning each reaction into thousands of droplets, allowing precise quantification of both the capsid and genome content.

Unlike other methods that might measure the weight or appearance of capsids, ddPCR detects the actual genetic content, ensuring we are measuring the therapeutic gene rather than contaminants. This approach minimizes potential errors and gives a more comprehensive view of the AAV sample.

Image Credit: Corona Borealis Studio/Shutterstock.com

Why is it advantageous to measure AAV capsid ratios at multiple stages, including crude lysate?

Measuring at the crude lysate stage gives researchers early insights into the composition of their sample without waiting for extensive purification.

This can accelerate troubleshooting and optimization of cell lines, enabling scientists to address issues immediately. By tracking the capsid ratios at multiple points, researchers can maintain a consistent quality throughout production, which is especially beneficial in scaling up gene therapies.

What are the anticipated benefits of using this kit for researchers developing gene therapies?

For researchers, the Vericheck kit offers several benefits. It is more efficient with sample usage, provides high-throughput data, and allows for quicker decision-making by delivering results faster than traditional methods.

Researchers can use it to optimize cell line development and ensure high-quality output, potentially cutting down production costs and time. In a field where speed and accuracy are everything, these benefits can make a significant difference.

How does the kit support scalability and higher throughput in AAV production?

Our kit is designed for scalability. Since it requires fewer viral particles and can accurately measure at various stages of the process, it enables high-throughput workflows that can adapt to increasing production demands.

Researchers can test more samples in less time, which is invaluable when scaling from research to clinical applications. It essentially helps streamline AAV production by making it easier to control quality at a larger scale.

In what ways does the serotype specificity of this kit impact its versatility across different applications?

The kit is developed to be serotype-specific, covering types 2, 5, 8, and 9, which are common in AAV therapies.

This specificity allows researchers to use the kit for targeted applications, ensuring that it is compatible with the most relevant serotypes in gene therapy. Having serotype-specific options means researchers can confidently use this kit for a variety of therapeutic goals, from protein replacement to gene editing, across different tissues.

What are the key critical reagents in the kit, and how does Bio-Rad ensure their reliability?

One of the key reagents in this kit is the set of serotype-specific antibodies. These were developed in-house using Bio-Rad’s phage display library to ensure consistency and eliminate animal-derived antibodies.

This approach guarantees batch-to-batch reliability, which is crucial for research consistency. We also have stringent quality controls to maintain high standards across all components in the kit.

How do you see this kit shaping the future of gene therapy research and development?

This kit has the potential to truly revolutionize AAV gene therapy. By giving researchers a faster, more reliable way to measure and optimize their products, we believe it will accelerate the entire field.

As more gene therapies enter clinical and commercial stages, tools like this kit will help ensure safe, effective treatments reach patients faster. It is an exciting step forward in making gene therapy more accessible and sustainable.

About Dr Chelsea Pratt

Dr Chelsea Pratt is the Biopharma Segment Marketing Manager at Bio-Rad Laboratories. In this role, she works with leaders in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries to understand how Bio-Rad can accelerate drug discovery and development in new therapeutic areas. She is a recognized expert in chromatography and protein purification, and serves as a regular panelist at conferences, seminars, and webinars. Dr Pratt holds a PhD in Biological Chemistry from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

For over six decades, Bio-Rad has provided the healthcare industry with innovative and useful products that help life science researchers accelerate the discovery process and medical diagnostic labs obtain faster, better results.

Bio-Rad is among the top five life science companies in the world, providing instruments, software, consumables, reagents, and content for the areas of cell biology, gene expression, protein purification, protein quantitation, drug discovery and manufacture, food safety and environmental quality testing, along with science education. Our products and solutions are based on technologies to separate, purify, identify, analyze, and amplify biological materials such as antibodies, proteins, nucleic acids, cells, and bacteria.

As a leading global provider of in-vitro diagnostics supplies, our diagnostic products and systems leverage a broad range of technologies and deliver high-value clinical information in the blood transfusion, diabetes monitoring, autoimmune, and infectious disease testing markets. These products are used to support the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases and other medical conditions.

Bio-Rad is the world leader in clinical quality control products, services, and information systems, products that ensure the accuracy and validity of clinical test results.