Bio-Rad introduces CFX Opus Dx real-time PCR detection systems for IVD use

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced the launch of the CFX™ Opus 96 Dx System and the CFX™ Opus 384 Dx System, real-time PCR detection systems that have been listed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IVD testing and that meet the CE-IVD requirement for IVD use in Europe. Both systems are also registered with regulatory bodies for IVD use in Singapore and Canada.

The CFX Opus 96 Dx System and the CFX Opus 384 Dx System are the latest additions to Bio-Rad’s portfolio of real-time PCR instruments. The systems offer accurate and precise quantification to improve assay development and workflow efficiencies and productivity for diagnostic testing and research. The CFX Opus 96 Dx Real-Time PCR System and the CFX Opus 384 Dx Real-Time PCR System are open systems that can multiplex up to five targets to provide efficient IVD assay development and testing. The systems provide precise quantification, improved thermal cycler performance, and the systems offer easy-to-use desktop management and analysis software with integrated security features.

We continue to see an increasing demand for real-time PCR systems that offer more efficient workflows and improved data management and analysis that meets regulatory requirements in IVD assay development and testing, and we’re pleased to introduce the CFX Opus Dx Detection Systems to meet these needs.” Steven Blakely, Director for Gene Expression and Software Technology, Bio-Rad

“Both systems are robust and secure platforms that leverage Bio-Rad’s long-standing expertise in genomic tools to better serve both research and clinical diagnostic markets,” he added.