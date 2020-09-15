Bio-Rad launches StarBright Violet 515 Dye for use in flow cytometry

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced the launch of StarBright Violet 515 (SBV515) Dye, the first of a new range of unique fluorescent nanoparticles, for use in flow cytometry. StarBright Dyes are conjugated to a growing range of antibodies and are compatible with most flow cytometers and experimental protocols.

The StarBright Violet 515 Dye with an excitation maximum at 401 nanometer and emission maximum of 516 nanometer offers researchers improved brightness to resolve rare and low antigen density populations more easily. It has a narrow emission profile to reduce spillover into neighboring filters and minimal excitation by other lasers, making it suitable for inclusion in multicolor panels.

The dye is not susceptible to photobleaching, delivers high lot-to-lot reproducibility, and is stable at 4 °C with no loss of signal to help ensure consistent staining and deliver reliable results. It has been tested in many common staining buffers and there is no requirement to use a special staining buffer, permitting easy integration into common experimental protocols without compromising performance. StarBright Violet 515 Dye is compatible with Bio-Rad’s ZE5 Cell Analyzer, S3e Cell Sorter, as well as other cytometers, and it is suitable for both conventional and spectral flow.