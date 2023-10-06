Bio-Rad Extends Range of Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies for Use in Preclinical and Clinical Drug Development

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today extended its range of recombinant monoclonal anti-idiotypic antibodies with the introduction of six antibodies specific to dupilumab (Dupixent) and the addition of new evolocumab (Repatha), ipilimumab (Yervoy), and secukinumab (Cosentyx) antibodies. These ready-made antibodies are suitable for developing selective and sensitive pharmacokinetic (PK) and anti-drug antibody (ADA) assays for dupilumab, evolocumab, ipilimumab, and secukinumab, and their biosimilars.
Dupilumab limits inflammatory immune responses by targeting IL-4Ra and is approved for treatment of severe atopic eczema. Bio-Rad’s six new anti-dupilumab antibodies can be used to develop PK bridging ELISAs to measure free and total drug, or as a surrogate positive control or reference standard in ADA assays. The range includes two fully human IgG1 clones and four TrailBlazer™ Antibodies with a SpyTag incorporated into their heavy chain, enabling site-directed conjugation or fast switching to a bivalent Fab or a full-length Ig-like format within an hour.
Bio-Rad has also expanded its anti-ipilimumab and anti-secukinumab portfolio to become the first provider of antibodies specific to the drug-target complex, allowing the detection of bound drug. HRP-labeled TrailBlazer antibodies are also now available for evolocumab.
Bio-Rad’s leading portfolio of monoclonal anti-idiotypic antibodies offers researchers greater flexibility for the development of highly selective and highly sensitive bioanalytical assays... Our drug-target complex binders are unique to Bio-Rad, enabling researchers to detect drugs in the target-bound state, and all our anti-idiotypic antibodies are provided with in-depth data packages for reproducible results.
Dr. John Cardone, Marketing Manager, Custom Antibodies, Life Science Group, Bio-Rad
These new anti-idiotypic antibodies are approved for in vitro research and commercial in vitro testing services to support preclinical and clinical drug and biosimilar development and patient monitoring.
To learn more about Bio-Rad’s anti-idiotypic antibodies, please visit bio-rad-antibodies.com/anti-idiotypic-antibody.html.