Bio-Rad launches three StarBright Red Dyes and expands range of antibody markers conjugated to StarBright Violet Dyes to enhance immunology research

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced the launch of three new StarBright™ Red Dyes—StarBright Red 715, 775, and 815—and an expansion of its StarBright Violet Dye series with 29 additional highly validated antibodies conjugated to StarBright Violet 570, 515, 440, 670, 790, and 475 Dyes.

Now totaling 32 dyes spanning multiple lasers, Bio-Rad’s range of StarBright Dyes expands translational and immunological research capabilities by providing greater choice and flexibility in conventional and full-spectrum multicolor flow cytometry panels. 

Bio-Rad’s range of StarBright Dyes, proprietary fluorescent nanoparticles conjugated to flow-validated antibodies against key immunological targets, offer researchers exceptional brightness with narrow excitation and emission profiles for precise resolution.

Joining StarBright Red 670, the first StarBright Red Dye, launched last year, StarBright Red 715, 775, and 815 are excitable by the 640 nm laser and are brighter or as bright as other current 640 nm excitable comparison dyes that emit at a similar wavelength. With minimal background compared with tandems containing cyanine dyes, the StarBright Red Dyes are also stable and can be fixed in formalin or alcohol-based fixatives. 

StarBright Dyes are compatible with most experimental protocols and flow cytometers, including the Bio-Rad ZE5 Cell Analyzer, without the need for special buffers. Minimal lot-to-lot variation helps to ensure reproducible and consistent staining and the dyes are resistant to photobleaching with no loss of signal in fixation.

Expanding the range of human and mouse targets and introducing dog, cow, and pig targets, the additional 29 antibody markers conjugated to StarBright Violet 570, 515, 440, 670, 790, and 475 Dyes will soon be available on all StarBright Dyes.

The Bio-Rad StarBright Dye portfolio, now totaling 32 dyes across the 355, 405, 488, 561, and 640 nm lasers, is the most comprehensive series of dyes designed specifically for conventional and full-spectrum flow cytometry and offers superior alternatives to existing dyes. By continuing to expand our existing portfolio of antibody markers, including new human, mouse, dog, cow, and pig targets, we can offer our customers greater choice and flexibility when building multicolor panels in conventional and full-spectrum flow cytometry.

Hilary Mavor, Marketing Director, Life Science Group, Bio-Rad

To learn more about Bio-Rad StarBright Dyes and StarBright Red Dyes, visit https://www.bio-rad-antibodies.com/Sbright and https://www.bio-rad-antibodies.com/Sbrightred.

