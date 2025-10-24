Bio-Rad’s iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae Kit validated for detection of Enterobacteriaceae in infant formula and cereals

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced that MicroVal, the international certification organization for the validation and approval of alternative methods for the microbiological analysis of food and beverages, has approved iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae Kit for the real-time PCR detection of Enterobacteriaceae (EB) in infant formula, infant cereal with and without probiotics, and related ingredients.

Enterobacteriaceae, often used as indicators for hygiene process criteria, is a large family of gram-negative bacteria that encompasses well-known food pathogens including Salmonella Cronobacter, or pathogenic E. coli. Presence of the pathogens provides an indicator of process effectiveness to eliminate or neutralize biological contaminants and supports prevention of recontamination. The iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae Kit is a complete, flexible, and open solution for EB detection, enabling industrial microbiology laboratories to control and effectively adjust quality assurance procedures.

MicroVal is an independent international certification organization that provides a standardized method validation system for the microbiological analysis of food and beverages. By certifying that proprietary testing methods perform as well as internationally recognized reference methods, MicroVal certification ensures acceptance of new testing methods by regulatory and governing bodies in the food trade. Validation of the iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae method was carried out according to the ISO-16140-2:2016 and MicroVal technical guidance, confirming its capabilities to accurately detect common pathogens in infant formula and cereals.

Related Stories

The latest study for the iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae method demonstrated excellent concordance to the reference method, ISO 21528-1, validating the kits for use in infant formula and cereal testing up to 375 g. The kit was evaluated on parameters including sensitivity, relative level of detection, inclusivity and exclusivity. In addition, Bio-Rad’s iQ-Check Free DNA Removal Solution was validated as part of the workflow to remove free/dead cell DNA from the samples before PCR testing.

Infant formula and their related ingredients must be very carefully managed, requiring strict testing and analyses prior to commercial launch, with a strong focus on Enterobacteriaceae.

Receiving MicroVal validation for our iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae Kit for infant formula and cereal demonstrates the wide applicability of our iQ-Check kits, further cementing our position as leaders in food science."

Franck Edouard, Senior Marketing Director, Food Science Division, Bio-Rad Laboratories

The method is complementary to Bio-Rad’s iQ-Check Salmonella spp. and iQ-Check Cronobacter Solution. The certificate (2018LR80) is available on the MicroVal website. The iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae Kit is also AOAC PTM validated for powdered infant formula and environmental samples (certificate 082003).

Source:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Posted in: Child Health News | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. (2025, October 24). Bio-Rad’s iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae Kit validated for detection of Enterobacteriaceae in infant formula and cereals. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 24, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251024/Bio-Rade28099s-iQ-Check-Enterobacteriaceae-Kit-validated-for-detection-of-Enterobacteriaceae-in-infant-formula-and-cereals.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. "Bio-Rad’s iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae Kit validated for detection of Enterobacteriaceae in infant formula and cereals". News-Medical. 24 October 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251024/Bio-Rade28099s-iQ-Check-Enterobacteriaceae-Kit-validated-for-detection-of-Enterobacteriaceae-in-infant-formula-and-cereals.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. "Bio-Rad’s iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae Kit validated for detection of Enterobacteriaceae in infant formula and cereals". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251024/Bio-Rade28099s-iQ-Check-Enterobacteriaceae-Kit-validated-for-detection-of-Enterobacteriaceae-in-infant-formula-and-cereals.aspx. (accessed October 24, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. 2025. Bio-Rad’s iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae Kit validated for detection of Enterobacteriaceae in infant formula and cereals. News-Medical, viewed 24 October 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251024/Bio-Rade28099s-iQ-Check-Enterobacteriaceae-Kit-validated-for-detection-of-Enterobacteriaceae-in-infant-formula-and-cereals.aspx.

Suggested Reading

From crude lysate to purity with high-precision AAV capsid measurement with Bio-Rad's new ddPCR Kit
Bio-Rad announces collaboration agreement with oncocyte to commercialize transplant monitoring with droplet digital PCR
Bio-Rad publishes new paper on generation, characterization of complex-specific antibodies
Bio-Rad launches vericheck ddPCR replication competent lentivirus and replication competent AAV kits for cell and gene therapy production
Bio-Rad enhances flow cytometry capabilities for veterinary immunology research with new StarBright Dyes
Bio-Rad Extends Range of Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies for Use in Preclinical and Clinical Drug Development
Bio-Rad launches StarBright Violet 515 Dye for use in flow cytometry
Bio-Rad launches first ultrasensitive multiplexed digital PCR assay for breast cancer mutation detection in clinical research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Bio-Rad Laboratories

See all content from Bio-Rad Laboratories

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bio-Rad launches new isotype-specific secondary antibodies