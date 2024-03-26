Bio-Rad launches validated antibodies for rare cell and circulating tumor cell enumeration

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced the launch of validated antibodies for rare cell and circulating tumor cell (CTC) enumeration. Validated for use with Bio-Rad’s Celselect Slides Enumeration Stain Kits, the antibodies are specific to CTC surface markers to enable the sensitive and specific identification of target cell populations, enhancing the study of tumor heterogeneity and disease progression at various stages. 

Bio-Rad’s Genesis Cell Isolation System is a customizable benchtop solution that uses unbiased size-based cell selection to gently and efficiently capture a wide range of CTCs and other rare cells from liquid biopsy samples. After capture, the enriched cells can be recovered for downstream analysis, or immuno-stained on-slide for immunofluorescence applications such as enumeration and identification of various CTC types. 

The enumeration of captured CTCs provides valuable insights into the surface markers that indicate cancer type and progression and is critical to understanding the mechanisms of cancer metastasis. For successful enumeration, the antibody reagents require careful selection to ensure not only sensitivity and specificity to the target cell surface marker, but also compatibility with the staining method. Bio-Rad’s new range of validated primary and secondary antibodies enables accurate immunostaining of captured CTCs, supporting cancer researchers working in this field. 

CTC analysis is a promising tool for the study of tumor heterogeneity and disease progression, offering real-time data and unique insights into cancer metastasis,” said Stephen Kulisch, Vice President of Marketing for Bio-Rad's Digital Biology Group. “The introduction of validated antibodies for target cell identification reflects Bio-Rad’s growing single-cell oncology product portfolio and is a testament to our commitment to deliver highly efficient rare cell capture, enrichment, enumeration, and recovery for cancer researchers.”  

Related Stories

To learn more about the new validated antibodies, visit bio-rad-antibodies.com/val-abs

BIO-RAD and CELSELECT SLIDES are trademarks of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in certain jurisdictions.  

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Miscellaneous News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. (2024, March 26). Bio-Rad launches validated antibodies for rare cell and circulating tumor cell enumeration. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 26, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240326/Bio-Rad-launches-validated-antibodies-for-rare-cell-and-circulating-tumor-cell-enumeration.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. "Bio-Rad launches validated antibodies for rare cell and circulating tumor cell enumeration". News-Medical. 26 March 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240326/Bio-Rad-launches-validated-antibodies-for-rare-cell-and-circulating-tumor-cell-enumeration.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. "Bio-Rad launches validated antibodies for rare cell and circulating tumor cell enumeration". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240326/Bio-Rad-launches-validated-antibodies-for-rare-cell-and-circulating-tumor-cell-enumeration.aspx. (accessed March 26, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bio-Rad Laboratories. 2024. Bio-Rad launches validated antibodies for rare cell and circulating tumor cell enumeration. News-Medical, viewed 26 March 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240326/Bio-Rad-launches-validated-antibodies-for-rare-cell-and-circulating-tumor-cell-enumeration.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bio-Rad introduces CFX Opus Dx real-time PCR detection systems for IVD use
Bio-Rad launches vericheck ddPCR replication competent lentivirus and replication competent AAV kits for cell and gene therapy production
Bio-Rad publishes new paper on generation, characterization of complex-specific antibodies
Bio-Rad enhances flow cytometry capabilities for veterinary immunology research with new StarBright Dyes
Bio-Rad launches StarBright Violet 515 Dye for use in flow cytometry

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Bio-Rad Laboratories

See all content from Bio-Rad Laboratories

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bio-Rad launches new isotype-specific secondary antibodies