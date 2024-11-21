Study links historical education policies to better cognitive outcomes later in life

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Rutgers UniversityNov 21 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Historical policies shaping educational attainment have enduring benefits for later life memory and risk of dementia, according to a study led by a Rutgers Health researcher.

The study, published in Epidemiology, compared the differences in years of education based on variations in state schooling mandates with cognitive performance outcomes in residents decades later.

Policies to increase the quantity or quality of schooling now are likely to have long-term benefits on cognitive outcomes."

Min Hee Kim, faculty member in the Center for Health Services Research at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research and lead author of the study

Researchers have found education can be a predictor of better cognitive performance, memory function, life expectancy and delayed onset of Alzheimer's disease or dementia. Despite the previous evidence that schooling requirement laws impact cognition in older adults, gaps in equitable research remain. For example, previous research has lumped together educational gain of white older adults and Black older adults, although school mandates weren't consistently enforced for Black children in the United States.

When she was a postdoctoral researcher at University of California San Francisco from 2022 to 2024, Kim led researchers in examining data from more than 20,000 older Black and white adults and evaluating state education policies. They found increased years of education as a result of a state's mandatory schooling laws and laws related to education quality were associated with better overall cognitive performance later in life including better memory and verbal fluency – major determinants of dementia risk.

Related Stories

Researchers examined the specific impact of education on Black Americans with regard to former educational policies and opportunities. Among other inequalities, current generations of Black older adults received education from a system impacted by racial segregation and racial discrimination.

"Investment in education is important for health equity," said Kim, an assistant professor in the Rutgers School of Nursing. "Education provides similar benefits for later-life cognitive outcomes across racial groups, but the potential impact of improvements to education access and quality is likely to be larger for Black Americans because a greater proportion of this population is exposed to limited educational resources."

Kim added this investigation further supported previous research which found that residing in states with high-quality education as a child is associated with lower dementia risk later in life.

Coauthors include researchers from Montclair State University, Kaiser Permanente Northwest, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, University of Maryland School of Public Health, Columbia University, University of Alabama at Birmingham and Boston University.

Source:

Rutgers University

Journal reference:

Kim, M. H., et al. (2024). State Schooling Policies and Cognitive Performance Trajectories: A Natural Experiment in a National US Cohort of Black and White Adults. Epidemiology. doi.org/10.1097/ede.0000000000001799.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study links obstructive sleep apnea to increased dementia risk in women
Common cardiovascular drugs linked to lower risk of dementia
Can music therapy be the breakthrough dementia care desperately needs?
Exercise linked to lower mortality risk in dementia patients
Sleep apnea raises dementia risk in older women
New protein target offers promise for alleviating cognitive decline in Parkinson's disease
NIH grant funds study to understand how chemical exposure impacts Alzheimer’s risk
Ancient herb shows promise in fighting dementia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Major study links loneliness to increased risk of dementia