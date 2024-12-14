Understanding viral composition in marine species from the South China Sea

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdDec 14 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. This study investigates the viral diversity associated with marine organisms in the South China Sea, to improve understanding of the region's viral ecosystems. Viruses profoundly influence aquatic ecosystems, by affecting marine biogeochemical cycles and posing threats to marine organisms. Nonetheless, a comprehensive study of marine organisms' viral diversity in the South China Sea remains lacking.

Gill and viscera tissue samples were collected from three marine phyla (Chordata, Arthropoda, and Mollusca) along the South China Sea coast. High-throughput sequencing and bioinformatics analyses were conducted to identify and characterize viral communities within these samples, with a focus on both viral composition and potential zoonotic threats.

Distinct viral composition patterns were observed across tissues and phyla, notably involving Adintoviridae and viruses within the Herpesviridae and Dicistroviridae. The presence of zoonotic viruses in economically important aquatic organisms suggests potential risks.

This study contributes to broader understanding of viral diversity, by suggesting potential epidemic causes and illustrating genetic relationships among viruses associated with marine organisms. By extending the virus distribution map for this region, the findings underscore the need to consider the viral microenvironments surrounding marine species, and their implications for marine and human health.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Wen, Q., et al. (2024) Viromes of Three Phyla of Aquatic Organisms in the South China Sea. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2024-0041.

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback