RNAConnect Debuts The New UltraMarathonRT® RT-qPCR Kit to Improve Reliability Of Gene Expression Analysis

RNAConnect, developer of enzymatic tools for visualizing and manipulating RNA, today announced the release of the UltraMarathonRT® Two-Step RT-qPCR Kit, a next-generation tool for RNA researchers conducting gene expression analysis.

The UltraMarathonRT® RT-qPCR Kit dramatically improves data reliability in quantitative PCR by maintaining consistent cycle threshold (Ct) values, regardless of RT primer type, RNA complexity or amplicon location. This innovation empowers researchers to confidently quantify RNA across a broad spectrum of applications, including biomarker validation, high GC content RNA analysis, transcriptomic studies, and more.

UltraMarathonRT (uMRT) was designed to overcome the challenges of complex RNA secondary structures and low RNA inputs. Because uMRT provides full 5'-3' RNA transcript coverage, PCR amplicon location along a first-strand cDNA molecule synthesized by uMRT does not affect qPCR quantification. This greatly reduces the potential for bias and/or Ct value variability observed when using non-processive retroviral RTs.

Many researchers are not even aware that existing RT-qPCR tests can provide widely different results depending on the primer selection. Our innovative UltraMarathonRT-based RT-qPCR accurately quantifies gene expression regardless of primer selection, removing this element of variability to deliver reliable data that researchers can trust."

Ryan Muldoon, CEO, RNAConnect

Key Features of the UltraMarathonRT® RT-qPCR Kit:

  • Unrivaled Data Reliability: Provides consistent Ct values, regardless of RT primer type, RNA complexity, or amplicon location, setting a new standard for accurate quantification.
  • Enhanced Sensitivity and Efficiency: Detects RNA across a dynamic range from 0.1 pg to 2 µg, ideal for low-abundance RNA.
  • High Inhibitor Tolerance: Operates reliably in the presence of common inhibitory compounds such as ethanol, TRIzol, and formalin.
  • Streamlined Workflow: Complete RT-qPCR experiments in under one hour, accelerating research timelines.
  • Preservation of RNA Integrity: UltraMarathonRT works optimally at ambient temperatures, eliminating the need for high-temperature steps and ensuring the integrity of RNA templates.

The UltraMarathonRT® Two-Step RT-qPCR Kit is also the ideal companion for validating novel genes detected in RNA-seq datasets, offering compatibility with RNA templates of all types, including long and non-coding RNAs.

The kit comes in three convenient sizes (200, 500, and 1,000 reactions) and bulk volumes to suit varying research needs.

