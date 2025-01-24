UH Seidman Cancer Center introduces advanced Varian Ethos 2.0 for cancer treatment

Radiation oncologists at UH Seidman Cancer Center have another powerful treatment option for patients diagnosed with many forms of cancer with the addition of Varian Ethos 2.0, capable of a new form of radiotherapy called adaptive radiotherapy.

"After years of strategic planning with leadership across UH and the rest of the radiation oncology team, the Varian Ethos 2.0, which is capable of 'adaptive radiotherapy' is live. With rapid diagnostic quality image guidance, patients can receive a completely non-invasive procedure without an incision or anesthesia that can eradicate their cancer in as few as a single treatment session. This will transform the way so many cancers are treated," said Daniel Spratt, MD, Chair of Radiation Oncology, UH Cleveland Medical Center and the Vincent K. Smith Chair in Radiation Oncology.

Tumors and healthy organs change shape and size throughout radiation treatments. Great examples include changes in size or position of the stomach, bowel or bladder. While standard radiation technologies can often line up a tumor and deliver a pre-planned dose of radiation to the target, there are downsides such as not treating the tumor as aggressively for fear of damaging healthy tissue.

Now with adaptive radiotherapy, radiation can be delivered more precisely to the tumor each day, while also keeping the radiation away from healthy tissues. As one of the first health care systems in North America and the first in Northeast Ohio with the Varian Ethos 2.0, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center can adapt the radiation plan at each treatment, providing targeted and optimal treatment.

An adaptive treatment plan means the plan is updated, as often as every day, to match exactly to the anatomy-of-the-day. Artificial Intelligence aids further improve accuracy and efficiency with the physician, medical physicist and radiation therapist. So, if treatment was given yesterday before the patient ate lunch, but today the treatment was after lunch when their belly was full, the adaptive treatment plan will account for any movement of the tumor with a fuller stomach or movement with the bowel during digestion, all while keeping the stomach and bowel safe.

The care team reviews the original plan compared to the adaptive plan before treatment. Almost always, the adaptive plan is superior in tracking the tumor and will be what the patient receives.

"Under the leadership of Dr. Lauren Henke, Director of GI Radiation Oncology, Dr. Alex Price, Lead Adaptive Physicist, and Dr. Rojano Kashani, Chief of Physics and Dosimetry, we have successfully treated numerous patients with complex pancreatic cancer. Additionally, our Director of GU Radiation Oncology, Dr. Angela Jia, recently treated a patient with kidney cancer near the intestine safely with a single treatment of adaptive radiosurgery. Such work in kidney cancer builds off years of research by Dr. Lee Ponsky, the Leo and Charlotte Goldberg Chair in Advanced Surgical Therapies and Master Clinician in Urologic Oncology, and our incredible Urology partners at UH." Says Dr. Spratt.

The types of cancer the Varian Ethos 2.0 may be used for includes sites all throughout the body, including but not limited to, diseases like prostate, lung, breast, pancreatic, liver, head & neck, bladder, gynecologic, and anal cancers.