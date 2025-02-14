Leinco Technologies awarded $1M grant to develop rapid test for intestinal immunity to polio

Leinco Technologies, a leader in antibody and protein development, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a $1 M grant from the Gates Foundation. The grant aims to develop a rapid field assay (lateral flow or similar) to assess the intestinal immune response to poliovirus, potentially enabling efficient monitoring of vaccination campaigns and rapid identification of polio-exposed communities. The availability of such a test could improve vaccination campaign effectiveness in high-risk countries.

Wm. Pat Leinert, President & CEO of Leinco Technologies. Image Credit: Leinco Technologies

While the virus has been reduced by more than 99% since eradication efforts began, factors like insecurity, humanitarian crises, and inconsistent access to people on the move have allowed the virus to continue paralyzing children in some of the most fragile settings on the planet. If high vaccination rates against polio are not achieved and maintained, the risk of polio outbreaks will rise and threaten children even in places long polio-free. Timely and effective monitoring is a critical component of global eradication efforts. The test that Leinco Technologies is developing aligns with the strategic goals of the Global Development Division of the foundation by aiming to improve the delivery of high-impact health products to the world's poorest communities and expand access to health coverage.

This grant represents a transformative opportunity to contribute directly to global public health efforts. We are proud to leverage our expertise to create a rapid, reliable, and accessible diagnostic tool that will aid in achieving polio eradication." William Leinert Sr., President and CEO, Leinco Technologies

The collaboration aligns with Leinco's mission of advancing research and diagnostics to address infectious diseases worldwide. With this grant, Leinco will focus on developing a scalable, field-deployable test to provide actionable insights for health organizations and governments ensuring immunization campaigns leave no one behind.

This groundbreaking initiative reflects the shared commitment of Leinco Technologies and the Gates Foundation to improving health outcomes and eliminating polio. As the world moves closer to the goal of eradication, innovative solutions like this rapid test will play a pivotal role in ensuring success.