MEDI method unlocks new way to decode dietary habits

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Medical University of GrazMar 2 2025

"Tell me what you eat and I will tell you who you are"—this well-known saying accurately describes the new MEDI method for decoding dietary habits from DNA fragments that was developed at Med Uni Graz in cooperation with an international research team. The novel technique called MEDI (metagenomic estimation of dietary intake) opens up completely new avenues in nutritional research—and without using any questionnaires or food diaries, which are prone to errors.

MEDI method unlocks new way to decode dietary habits
Christian Diener. Image Credit: Private

MEDI: More precise dietary findings using DNA analysis

MEDI is based on metagenomic sequencing, a method that has been used above all to analyze microorganisms in the gut. Medical University of Graz scientists developed MEDI in collaboration with colleagues from the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle, USA. The method detects food-derived DNA in stool samples and thus provides a detailed picture of food and nutrients that were consumed.

"For decades, the nutritional sciences have relied on questionnaires, which require great concentration and a good memory. But who knows exactly how many strawberries they ate the day before yesterday or if they had one or two glasses of wine?" says Christian Diener from the Med Uni Graz Diagnostic and Research Institute of Hygiene, Microbiology and Environmental Medicine, who is the first author of the study. "MEDI provides an objective alternative by identifying traces of DNA from food in stool samples—with impressive agreement with known nutritional data."

Detecting food without questionnaires

MEDI can detect over 400 different foods using a DNA database with more than 300 billion base pairs. The method has proven its worth in tests on children and adults and in two controlled dietary studies. "We have found food DNA in the tested samples in over 99% of cases. Using MEDI, it's possible for us to sequence food DNA, even if it makes up less than 0.0001% of the total DNA contained in the sample," explains Christian Diener concerning the new method.

The foods determined by the traces of DNA are converted into detailed nutrient profiles that reflect the intake of protein, vitamins and other nutrients exactly.

In a study of over 500 subjects, MEDI was able to identify food and nutrients that are associated with an increased risk of metabolic syndrome—and without any nutritional questionnaires.

Our findings show how we can measure dietary habits and the gut microbiome at the same time."

Sean Gibbons, study co-author, Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle, USA

"This provides us with new knowledge of individual reactions to food and potential health risks," adds Christian Diener.

The researchers see great potential for using MEDI in clinical and epidemiological studies. This method could help to personalize dietary recommendations, improve dietary interventions and better understand the influence of diet on gut health—and all this without elaborate documentation, with just a simple stool sample. "The simultaneous detection of microbes and food in stool samples could help identify foods that encourage infection in the gut or help develop personalized dietary plans that optimize the restoration of gut flora following antibiotic treatment," predicts Christian Diener.

Source:

Medical University of Graz

Journal reference:

Diener, C., et al. (2025). Metagenomic estimation of dietary intake from human stool. Nature Metabolism. doi.org/10.1038/s42255-025-01220-1.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Atlantia Clinical Trials: Investigating the interrelation of microbiology and immunology
Randomized clinical food trials: Best clinical practice, quality management & data processing
Frequent takeaway food and low exercise levels linked to higher anxiety and depression
Early lung cancer diagnosis improved with ctDNA methylation biomarkers
Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health
Integrating video capsule endoscopy technology in probiotic research
AI-generated food images make some people uneasy—here’s why
Future food oil choices could determine the fate of global forests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Melatonin supplements may help reduce DNA damage in night shift workers