Optimized fermentation process unlocks anti-aging potential of tapuy lees

Filipino researchers have found a way to optimize the traditional procedure for making Philippine rice wine or "tapuy" to produce a potential superfood rich in anti-aging compounds and antioxidants.

Edward Kevin B. Bragais from the Ateneo de Manila University and Paul Mark B. Medina from the University of the Philippines studied the effects of different starter cultures—that is, the specific set of microorganisms used to jumpstart the fermentation process, locally called "bubod"—on the solid leftovers from winemaking. These often discarded remnants, called "lees," are mostly made up of rice residues, yeast, and other microbial byproducts.

The researchers found that by optimizing the fermentation process with a well-defined microbial culture, tapuy lees could become a valuable source of natural compounds with potential medical and nutritional benefits.

Tapuy lees made using an optimized starter culture mix were found to contain high levels of polyphenols—compounds known for their ability to fight oxidative stress, inflammation, and cell damage. More remarkably, test animals fed extracts from tapuy lees produced with the improved starter culture showed very high antioxidant activity, significantly extending their lifespan, motility, and reproductive health. The extract also boosted levels of superoxide dismutase, an enzyme crucial for protecting cells from age-related deterioration.

These results suggest that tapuy lees could be repurposed as a health food to combat aging and oxidative stress-related diseases. However, the researchers stressed that these are just preliminary findings based on animal tests, underscoring the need for clinical trials to explore potential benefits in humans. If future studies confirm these effects, this overlooked waste product of rice wine production could become a valuable asset in promoting longevity and public health.