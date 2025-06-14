Benchling and Merck collaborate on vaccine bioanalysis

Benchling announced a new collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to implement a software framework that helps bring Merck's pre-clinical and clinical bioanalytical workflows onto one flexible, fully integrated platform. The collaboration focuses on three key areas: enhancing speed and throughput with automated data capture and integration; streamlining with a unified platform for managing workflows and data across the bioanalytical lifecycle; and maintaining rigorous quality and compliance standards in a regulated bioanalytical setting.

Our work with Merck demonstrates how technology and thoughtful collaboration can help address key scientific needs in bioanalysis, By focusing on the modern demands of bioanalytical labs, we're delivering an approach that aims to enhance efficiency throughout the vaccine development lifecycle." Sajith Wickramasekara, co-founder and CEO, Benchling

"Sophisticated data management capabilities are integral to advancing vaccine research and development," said Roy Helmy, Associate Vice President, Regulated Bioanalytics at Merck Research Laboratories. "We're thrilled to collaborate with the team at Benchling on a digital integration that enables our scientists to access, analyze, and harness data insights throughout the development process."