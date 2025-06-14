Benchling and Merck collaborate on vaccine bioanalysis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Benchling announced a new collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to implement a software framework that helps bring Merck's pre-clinical and clinical bioanalytical workflows onto one flexible, fully integrated platform. The collaboration focuses on three key areas: enhancing speed and throughput with automated data capture and integration; streamlining with a unified platform for managing workflows and data across the bioanalytical lifecycle; and maintaining rigorous quality and compliance standards in a regulated bioanalytical setting.

Our work with Merck demonstrates how technology and thoughtful collaboration can help address key scientific needs in bioanalysis,

By focusing on the modern demands of bioanalytical labs, we're delivering an approach that aims to enhance efficiency throughout the vaccine development lifecycle."

Sajith Wickramasekara, co-founder and CEO, Benchling

"Sophisticated data management capabilities are integral to advancing vaccine research and development," said Roy Helmy, Associate Vice President, Regulated Bioanalytics at Merck Research Laboratories. "We're thrilled to collaborate with the team at Benchling on a digital integration that enables our scientists to access, analyze, and harness data insights throughout the development process."

Source:

Benchling

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Benchling. (2025, June 14). Benchling and Merck collaborate on vaccine bioanalysis. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 14, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250614/Benchling-and-Merck-collaborate-on-vaccine-bioanalysis.aspx.

  • MLA

    Benchling. "Benchling and Merck collaborate on vaccine bioanalysis". News-Medical. 14 June 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250614/Benchling-and-Merck-collaborate-on-vaccine-bioanalysis.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Benchling. "Benchling and Merck collaborate on vaccine bioanalysis". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250614/Benchling-and-Merck-collaborate-on-vaccine-bioanalysis.aspx. (accessed June 14, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Benchling. 2025. Benchling and Merck collaborate on vaccine bioanalysis. News-Medical, viewed 14 June 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250614/Benchling-and-Merck-collaborate-on-vaccine-bioanalysis.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback