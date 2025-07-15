Targeting vasopressin neurons alleviates postpartum depression

Researchers at Nanjing University's School of Life Sciences, in collaboration with colleagues from Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and the Peng Cheng Laboratory, have identified a specific brain circuit that eases depressive-like behaviors in a mouse model of postpartum depression, providing a promising target for future treatments. This work addresses how sudden drops in estrogen after childbirth can trigger mood disturbances.

Improving postpartum care via a clear brain pathway

Postpartum depression affects roughly one in eight new mothers worldwide. However, current treatments are largely trial‐and‐error and not tailored to specific brain mechanisms. By defining a clear pathway and its key neurochemical driver, these findings could spur the development of targeted therapies, influence clinical guidelines for managing hormone‐related mood disorders, and inform policymakers about the importance of funding women's mental health research.

Our findings mark a significant step toward more precise, mechanism-based therapies for new mothers. By pinpointing this circuit, we can move away from trial-and-error approaches and directly target the root of hormone-related mood disturbances." Jian Jing, Professor, Nanjing University

Activating or inhibiting a specific circuit alters depressive-like behaviors after estrogen withdrawal

The team demonstrated that chemogenetic activation of GABA-releasing neurons in the medial preoptic area (MPOA), which project to the paraventricular nucleus (PVN), significantly reduced depressive-like behaviors in mice undergoing ovarian hormone withdrawal (HW), a model for postpartum estrogen decline. In contrast, inhibiting this same pathway in mice with steady estrogen levels made depressive-like behaviors worse. Within the PVN, they identified vasopressin-producing neurons as critical drivers of depressive‐like symptoms: silencing these cells improved mood measures, while activating them exacerbated depressive-like behaviors. Finally, slice recordings confirmed that MPOA GABAergic neurons form a direct, monosynaptic "brake" on PVN vasopressin cells, establishing the circuit's inhibitory mechanism.

"It's remarkable to see how turning this pathway on or off has such a dramatic effect on mood," Prof. Jian Jing adds. "This control gives us a powerful handle to explore future interventions."

Taming vasopressin neurons uncovers a key inhibitory mechanism in postpartum depression

To arrive at these results, researchers used a hormone‐withdrawal protocol in mice to mimic estrogen decline in postpartum depression patients. Using chemogenetic tools—designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADDs)—delivered via viral vectors, the researchers turn specific neuron populations on or off selectively. They then assessed behavior in standard tests of behavioral activity, anhedonia, and social interaction. Anatomical tracing and electrophysiological recordings in brain slices verified the direct synaptic link between MPOA GABAergic and PVN vasopressin neurons.

Published in Research in May 2025, this work pinpoints a hormone‐sensitive MPOA to PVN vasopressin circuit that governs depressive‐like behaviors after estrogen withdrawal. Targeting either the GABAergic input or vasopressin signaling in this pathway offers a promising strategy for developing more precise, brain circuit‐based treatments for postpartum depression.