Prestigious NLN Center of Excellence recognition awarded to UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing

University of Texas Health Science Center at San AntonioAug 25 2025

The UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing has earned the prestigious Center of Excellence in Nursing Education designation from the National League of Nursing, for promoting the pedagogical or teaching expertise of its faculty.

The school will be one of only 21 nursing education programs around the country that will awarded at the Honors Convocation during the 2025 NLN Education Summit in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 19. It becomes the only school in San Antonio with the designation of NLN Center of Excellence.

"The School of Nursing is proud to be named among the 2025 Centers of Excellence in Nursing Education," said Sonya R. Hardin, PhD, RN, the school's dean. "This designation elevates the value of our education and underscores our commitment to graduating highly skilled nursing professionals."

The awards represent the spectrum of higher education in nursing, from certificate-granting programs through advanced-degree academic institutions.

I am so appreciative of the magnitude of the effort it requires of everyone involved in educating an outstanding nursing workforce to earn this national recognition. Congratulations to all the wonderfully deserving 2025 NLN Centers of Excellence designees."

Patricia Sharpnack, DNP, RN,  NLN chair, dean and professor at the Breen School of Nursing and Health Professions at Ursuline College, Ohio

"We have all heard, 'It takes a village,' " said NLN president and CEO Beverly Malone, PhD, RN. "Nowhere is that truer than in the shared vision and values, mutual support, respect and inclusivity among faculty, leadership and students that must come together for an extraordinary nursing program to be nationally recognized for their innovation and commitment in becoming an NLN Center of Excellence."

