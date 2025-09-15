Wiley advances KnowItAll solutions with new Trendfinder application for user-friendly chemometric analysis and additional enhancements to analytical workflows

Wiley, a global leader in authoritative content, data-driven insights, and knowledge services that advance science and learning, today announced the release of KnowItAll 2026, featuring the new Trendfinder application that integrates chemometric analysis directly into the familiar KnowItAll interface to uncover meaningful patterns in complex spectral and chromatographic datasets.

Image Credit: John Wiley and Sons - Scientific Publishers

The latest version of Wiley's comprehensive KnowItAll software suite for spectral analysis and analytical data management, introduces Trendfinder, a new tool that brings Principal Component Analysis (PCA) directly into the KnowItAll environment, along with enhanced LC-MS and NMR capabilities, and numerous workflow improvements across multiple analytical techniques.

Trendfinder addresses a real need for our customers who want to apply chemometric analysis to their data quickly without requiring specialized statistical software or expertise, KnowItAll 2026 makes sophisticated pattern analysis accessible within the interface researchers already know, eliminating the complexity and cost of additional software or the need to refer analysis to another team.” Graeme Whitley, Senior Director of Data Science Solutions, Wiley

Streamlined chemometric analysis for every lab

With KnowItAll's new Trendfinder application, users can perform Principal Component Analysis (PCA) on their analytical datasets to discover hidden patterns and trends without leaving the KnowItAll environment. The intuitive interface works with diverse data types including NMR, IR, MS, Raman, UV-Vis, and chromatography. Database subscribers can also apply Trendfinder to KnowItAll reference databases, providing advanced analytical capabilities beyond traditional searching.

Additional benefits of KnowItAll 2026 include:

Enhanced LC-MS, GC-MS, and NMR capabilities

Expanded search and database building capabilities

Expanded language support: Korean language now added, in addition to English, French, German, Chinese, and Japanese.

Security strengthened: Comprehensive security audit completed, reinforcing Wiley's continuing commitment to protecting sensitive analytical data

Microsoft Installer (MSI) deployment: KnowItAll can now be deployed centrally by IT organizations silently onto desktops for enterprise/campus deployments.

Wiley's KnowItAll provides a unified manufacturer-neutral software solution to identify, analyze, and manage analytical data across multiple techniques (IR, GC-MS, LC-MS, NMR, Raman, UV-Vis). Powered by Wiley's comprehensive, high-quality spectral reference libraries and advanced search algorithms, KnowItAll delivers fast, reliable spectral analysis that streamlines laboratory workflows and drives actionable results for confident decision making.